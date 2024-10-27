AOC and Tim Walz to Play Video Games on Twitch in Desperate Attempt to Court Young Male Voters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz are scheduled to play video games on the streaming platform Twitch in a desperate attempt to court young male voters.

The duo will play Madden NFL on Sunday. It will take place on the congresswoman’s Twitch channel.

This is not the first time the Democrats have used the platform to try and win over younger voters. The Harris campaign also live-streamed the Democratic National Convention to Twitch in August.

A report from The Verge noted, “Ocasio-Cortez is already well-known for her huge Among Us stream ahead of the 2020 election and a stream in July 2023 where she played Pico Park and Gartic Phone. (She’s a fan of League of Legends, too.) But while Walz is a known Dreamcast fan and a successful high school football coach, this will be the first time we’ll get to see him play games live on Twitch. Maybe someday we’ll get to see him play Crazy Taxi.”

The Hill reports, “This announcement also comes amid a series of ads on Yahoo Sports and DraftKings — platforms with predominantly male audiences — launched by the Harris campaign last week specifically aimed at winning over young male voters.”

Harris supporters have blamed her unpopularity with young men on “misogyny.”

“She has a problem with men for the same reason Hillary Clinton did: because misogyny exists, as do outdated ideas about who should hold the presidency,” Democratic strategist Christy Setzer told The Hill. “Meanwhile, Trump has doubled down on this ‘strongman’ machismo and dictator’s act, playing ‘It’s a Man’s World’ at his rallies.”

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

