AOC Says That Kamala Harris is Secretly ‘Much More’ Progressive Than Her Campaign Rhetoric (VIDEO)

Far-left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that Kamala Harris is personally “much more” progressive than her presidential campaign is letting on.

In an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, Ocasio-Cortez said that although Harris won’t admit to wanting to raise the minimum wage and introducing universal healthcare, she believes these ideas on a “personal level.”

She explained:

We can ask the questions about what’s at stake. But, I want to be very clear that, we also must mobilize for an affirmative vision for this country. We can’t just mobilize on fear. We need to be clear about what the stakes are. We do. But I don’t believe in a fear-only approach. And I’ll tell you what I believe: I believe in a bare minimum — listen, a $15 minimum wage needed to be passed several years ago, but doing that day one and fighting to hike that even higher. I believe in guaranteed improved and expanded Medicare available to every single American. I believe in all — a wide swath of our progressive agenda. I understand that a lot of people may say, Kamala Harris may or may not believe in these things. First of all, I think she believes in them, like, much more, on a personal level, than, oftentimes, what campaign rhetoric fourteen days out from an election would have someone believe. But, not only that, we can’t — we just can’t give up. And I just don’t believe in giving up.

Watch the interview below:

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Ocasio-Cortez is also a big fan of Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, despite the allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend.

Talking to students at the University of Nevada, she reportedly described Emhoff as the model of masculinity who is allowing his wife to enjoy the spotlight.

“He’s not afraid to embody and pass on these values of security and this idea that you can, you can let your girl shine,” she explained. “And he embodies that really well. We should all be really, really proud of him.”

"A lot ot of ideas of what being a man means putting a woman down or putting queer people down," she continued. And this idea that, like, in order to elevate one’s value, we need to diminish the people around us.”