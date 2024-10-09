AOC Opponent Trolls Her With “I Love Hezbollah” and “Save Hamas” Ad Campaign

Tina Forte, the Bronx born and raised GOP candidate looking to defeat the notorious ultra-leftwing member of the “Squad”, is going on the offensive once again with less than 30 days left before the November elections.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively about Fortes no-holds-barred approach, highlighting multiple ads torching the Green New Deal Chieftain’s anti-America progressive stances on every major political issue facing the America people.

From the infamous “Green New Deal” to accusing Israel of genocide and calling President Donald J. Trump a Neo-Nazi days after he dodged the assassin’s bullet in Pennsylvania, she never seems to miss an opportunity to demonstrate her absolute ignorance every time she opens her mouth

Now, as AOC and her other “Squad” members are being sued for their collective support of anti-Semitic protests at Columbia College, Forte is distributing yard signs emblazoned with verbiage calling out the two-term congresswoman’s support for groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

One reads, “Save Hamas, VOTE AOC” while the other reads “AOC ❤️’s Hezbollah.”

Hezbollah and Hamas are, of course, noted terrorist organizations that support the deadly Palestinian-based attacks on the Israeli people.

While the mainstream media and political commentators continue to ignore AOC and the “Squad's” support for these groups, Forte seems determined to not let the residents of New York’s 14th congressional district.

Calling all @AOC supporters! We have a sign just for you! It’s a real twofer - you can show your love for both terrorists and communism at the same time! Get ‘em while they’re hot! #FireAOC pic.twitter.com/ceIJ4Kz9e3 — Tina Forte for Congress (@TinaForteUSA) October 8, 2024

Since AOC gets so upset whenever Israel attacks Hezbollah terrorists, we figured we would just plainly state the obvious. I’m not afraid to call her out! AOC ❤️’s Hezbollah. #FireAOC pic.twitter.com/tcf7EJXvra — Tina Forte for Congress (@TinaForteUSA) October 6, 2024

Forte told this journalist that AOC is more worried about Israel destroying the terrorist organizations than the well-being of the citizens of New York’s 14th congressional district and the American people.

AOC is more worried about Israel neutering Hezbollah and Hamas terrorists than she is about Americans feeding their families or paying rent. When a beeper blows up a Hezbollah fighter she whines, but when Americans in North Carolina need help she is silent. AOC has caused our economy to suffer, violent criminals to be set free, and illegal immigrants to deplete our resources. New Yorkers of all walks of life agree - AOC needs to go!

The GOP candidate also confirmed that yard signs are just the beginning and that a full-scale ad campaign is in the works to expose AOC’s anti-Israel stances and support for Palestinian-backed terrorist organizations Hezbollah and Hamas.

With any luck, the surge of support among African-American and Hispanic voters continuing to rise for President Trump and the America First movement, AOC will get the boot from DC and go back to bartending!