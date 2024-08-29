Will 2024 Election Finally End AOC’s Anti-American Congressional Career?

During her two terms in the United States Congress, New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, otherwise known as “Sandy,” has amassed a literal “Best Hits” of insane statements on social media and increasingly radical pieces of proposed legislation, which have even included AOC claiming that God made it rain in her Bronx area district to stop Trump’s historic rally.
She’s even been labeled as Iran’s “Useful Idiot.”
From the infamous “Green New Deal” to accusing Israel of genocide and calling President Donald J. Trump a Neo-Nazi days after he dodged the assassin’s bullet in Pennsylvania, she never seems to miss an opportunity to demonstrate her absolute ignorance every time she opens her mouth.
Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank, the millionaire serial entrepreneur and economic analyst, took AOC to task a few months ago, telling Townhall.com that he wouldn’t trust AOC to run a candy store.
Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank recently appeared on a podcast with Greg Gutfeld sidekick Tyrus and part of their conversation was about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
While O’Leary praised AOC’s ability to manipulate social media, he pointed out that her district looks like a third world country and mentioned the disaster she caused with Amazon early on in her tenure.
He ultimately concludes that he wouldn’t hire her to run a candy store.
Tina Forte, born and raised in the Bronx, is a business owner who challenged AOC last cycle. She sailed through the GOP primary with no opposition this summer and is not sparing any expense exposing AOC’s radical support for the Biden regime.
Given the fact that African-American and Hispanic voters are now voicing their support for President Trump at levels never before seen for a GOP presidential candidate, 2024 may be the year that AOC gets the boot from NY’s 14th congressional district.
“AOC is a radical who does not care about the people of New York. She lives a lavish lifestyle, hires her own armed security, and thinks she deserves a pay raise. She cares about herself, not us.”
Time after time AOC stands on the side of oppressive dictators and makes excuses for terror organizations. We need someone who will fight for New York, not Hamas terrorists,” explained Forte.
In a new ad, Forte slams AOC, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for giving the American people the highest inflation, grocery, and gas prices in the history of the United States.
She also highlights AOC’s support for socialist Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduro and terrorist organizations that are currently waging war against Israel from the Gaza Strip in Palestine.
AOC is even being sued by a group of Columbia University college students over her anti-Israel beliefs, as reported by The Gateway Pundit.
Her GOP opponent, Tina Forte, is not mincing any words as she calls out one of the last standing members of “The Squad.”
AOC and Her ‘Squad’ Hit with Class Action Lawsuit from Angry College Students
AOC is a radical who sides with dictators and terrorist organizations.
She supports censorship to silence those she disagrees with.
AOC and her Socialist comrades are the true threat to Democracy.
It’s time we Fire AOC! Join me at https://t.co/R2LbmfwANV #FireAOC pic.twitter.com/mVY0SRsyMt
— Tina Forte for Congress (@TinaForteUSA) August 28, 2024
Former Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Bachman said recently that Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz is "as radical as AOC or more" and exposed the way the media portrays Walz as an "awe shucks, nice guy politician."
“I went to Congress with Tim Walz in 2006 and served with him for 8 years. On the outside, he looks like an awe-shucks, back slapping, nice guy politician, when in fact he is as radical as AOC or more,” Bachmann said.
She said, “Because of Tim Walz, more people have moved out of the state than at any other time in Minnesota’s history. Last year, $2 billion and 30,000 people left the state of Minnesota.” And she noted Walz promoted “the strongest transgender protection bill in the country and the strongest pro-abortion bill in the country.”
Here's to hoping Tina Forte can pull off the triple bank shot and send AOC packing in November.