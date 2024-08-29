Will 2024 Election Finally End AOC’s Anti-American Congressional Career?

During her two terms in the United States Congress, New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, otherwise known as “Sandy,” has amassed a literal “Best Hits” of insane statements on social media and increasingly radical pieces of proposed legislation, which have even included AOC claiming that God made it rain in her Bronx area district to stop Trump’s historic rally.

She’s even been labeled as Iran’s “Useful Idiot.”

From the infamous “Green New Deal” to accusing Israel of genocide and calling President Donald J. Trump a Neo-Nazi days after he dodged the assassin’s bullet in Pennsylvania, she never seems to miss an opportunity to demonstrate her absolute ignorance every time she opens her mouth.

Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank recently appeared on a podcast with Greg Gutfeld sidekick Tyrus and part of their conversation was about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. While O’Leary praised AOC’s ability to manipulate social media, he pointed out that her district looks like a third world country and mentioned the disaster she caused with Amazon early on in her tenure. He ultimately concludes that he wouldn’t hire her to run a candy store.

Tina Forte, born and raised in the Bronx, is a business owner who challenged AOC last cycle. She sailed through the GOP primary with no opposition this summer and is not sparing any expense exposing AOC’s radical support for the Biden regime.

Given the fact that African-American and Hispanic voters are now voicing their support for President Trump at levels never before seen for a GOP presidential candidate, 2024 may be the year that AOC gets the boot from NY’s 14th congressional district.

“AOC is a radical who does not care about the people of New York. She lives a lavish lifestyle, hires her own armed security, and thinks she deserves a pay raise. She cares about herself, not us.” Time after time AOC stands on the side of oppressive dictators and makes excuses for terror organizations. We need someone who will fight for New York, not Hamas terrorists,” explained Forte.