Another Pennsylvania Resident Scores $1 Million from Elon Musk for Signing His America PAC Petition

Billionaire Elon Musk continues to make headlines as he gives away million-dollar checks to swing state voters who sign his America PAC petition.

The latest recipient, Kristine Fishell from Pennsylvania, who already voted early, celebrated her good fortune on Sunday at the Roxian Theatre, where Musk handed her the massive check in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Musk made a series of wry jokes about the risks he’s taking with his high-profile activism.

“I hope I live tonight,” Musk said.

“Based on some of the things I’m hearing, I might not. It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye or an ear. Hopefully, I don’t get shot,” he added, half-jokingly while hinting at the intensifying backlash he’s facing for his overt political moves.

Musk even joked that he’s upgrading his security and humorously mentioned plans for an “inflatable body double,” according to New York Post.

Musk has pledged to distribute 1 million daily to randomly selected voters who support his America PAC until the presidential election on November 5.

“As you may know, every day from now until the election, we’re giving out a million-dollar prize. All you have to do is sign a petition in support of the Constitution. It’s very straightforward. You don’t even have to vote. You don’t have to vote. You just have to sign a petition saying you believe in the Constitution, which, if you already believe in the Constitution, you’re just signing something you already believe, and you can win a million dollars,” said Musk.

“I truly believe in everything you’re doing,” Fishell gushed to Musk. “You don’t need to be doing it, but you’re using your wealth and responsibility to save free speech, and we just all appreciate it.”

On Saturday, Musk awarded a $1 million check to John Dreher, one of the attendees for signing his petition.

The initiative, led by Musk’s America PAC, aims to encourage Americans to sign an online petition that promotes constitutional freedoms.

As stated on its website, America PAC was founded to champion the following core values:

Secure Borders

Sensible Spending

Safe Cities

Fair Justice System

Free Speech

Self-Protection

Supporters who wish to join the effort can reach out through the PAC’s dedicated state emails:

The far-left has accused Musk of attempting to influence the election in a way that might skirt legal boundaries.

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro attacked Elon Musk and said law enforcement should ‘take a look’ at the billionaire entrepreneur’s daily $1 million giveaway to signers of his petition.

“Musk obviously has a right to be able to express his views. He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. I don’t. Obviously we have a difference of opinion,” Shapiro said, adding, “I don’t deny him that, right, but when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions.”

“That is deeply concerning. … It’s something that law enforcement could take a look at,” Shapiro said.

Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project attacked Elon Musk and called the $1 million payments “clearly illegal.”

Elon Musk recently revealed the motivation behind his decision to step into the political arena, citing deep concerns about the future of the United States.

While acknowledging his reluctance to engage in politics, Musk emphasized that the stakes in the upcoming election are too high to ignore.

Musk voiced his fear that if former President Donald Trump does not win, the country could transform into a "single-party state" with consequences far worse than California's current political landscape.

