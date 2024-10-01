Alex Jones’s Enemies Want to Buy InfoWars at Auction and Bastardize It With Leftist Propaganda

Alex Jones’s enemies are eyeing up bids for his iconic media company InfoWars as it prepares to be sold at auction next month.

Last month, a bankruptcy judge ruled that the company must be liquidated and auctioned in order to help pay the unprecedented $1.5 billion judgement against him for defaming the families of the Sandy Hook massacre.

According to a report from Semafor, several media outlets, including Media Matters for America, are reportedly looking into bidding for the company just so they can bastardize it for their own purposes.

The report states:

The open auction has sparked some serious behind-the-scenes interest among liberal groups and some nonprofit organizations dedicated to fighting misinformation, who see it as an opportunity to transform an infamous source of online hatred, conspiracies, and oddities into something quite different. Angelo Carusone, the president of the left-leaning conservative media watchdog group Media Matters for America, confirmed that the organization would explore bidding on InfoWars.“We are diligently considering this acquisition,” he said in an email. Carusone said that in addition to taking control of the brand’s eponymous digital channels, he was equally interested in what InfoWars hasn’t published, and wondered if the archives could contain some interesting revelations. … Other left-leaning media players closer to home also see an opportunity. Jeff Rotkoff, the publisher of the new Texas-focused digital publication The Barbed Wire, told Semafor that although he isn’t currently in a position to buy the Austin-based company outright, he was having conversations with people in his network and was seriously considering how the site could partner with other interests or publishers to get in on the bidding. In a brief telephone conversation this week, Rotkoff, who is also the Texas state director of Democratic-aligned super PAC Forward Majority, said that he remembers being baffled while watching Jones on local television decades ago when he was in college in Texas. A third current executive at a left-leaning media company said they’d looked into it this week, and an adviser to several progressive nonprofit news organizations said they are speaking with big donors about placing a bid or launching a crowdfunding campaign. Several misinformation-focused news executives who were previously unaware of the InfoWars auction before Semafor reached out expressed interest in acquiring some of its assets or buying it outright.

However, the most probable option is still that Jones can find a private buyer or that InfoWars is purchased by his supporters.

Under both these scenarios, it is likely that Jones would be appointed CEO of the company and would be given the opportunity to remain on air.

Regardless of what happens, Jones has said he will keep broadcasting on social media and will continue speaking truth to power wherever he sees it.

Alex Jones Confronts Former NIH Head Over COVID Crimes Against Humanity @gatewaypundit gets it Then Watch The Video, he nods his head https://t.co/7cufEOu4sb pic.twitter.com/THHkT2LYdG — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 23, 2024

So long as Democrats do not overturn the First Amendment or put him in prison, Alex Jones will remain a powerful voice against globalist tyranny and millions of people will want to hear from him.