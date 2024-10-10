REVEALED: Afghan Terrorist Arrested For Plotting Election Day Attack Was CIA Security Guard

As previously reported, the FBI arrested an Afghan national who was plotting an ISIS-inspired Election Day terrorist attack.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi was arrested in Oklahoma City on Monday after federal law enforcement sent a confidential human source (CHS) to secretly communicate with him and his co-conspirators.

According to federal prosecutors, Tawhedi said he purchased two kalashnikov rifles and ordered 500 bullets.

“What do you think, brother? Is it enough or should we increase it,” the Telegram message said, according to CBS News.

“In subsequent messages, Tawhedi said his father-in-law’s house had sold for $185,000, and they would receive the funds by Oct. 15. He also asked for help in resettling his family, which included his mother in law, wife, their young daughter, and five of his wife’s siblings, in Afghanistan. Tawhedi purchased one-way plane tickets for the family to travel to Kabul on Oct. 17,” CBS News reported.

“After that we will begin our duty, God willing, with the help of God, we will get ready for the election day,” Tawhedi wrote.

Tawhedi was ferried into the US by the Biden-Harris Regime after their botched Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021 on a Special Immigrant Visa.

Now this…

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi worked as a security guard for the CIA in Afghanistan.

Scoop from @dandeluce and @ckubeNBC: The alleged Afghan terrorist charged this week worked as a security guard for the CIA in Afghanistan. The FBI is investigating whether he was radicalized before or after he came here in 2021 on humanitarian parole–a month after the chaotic… — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 9, 2024

Tawhedi entered the US on September 9, 2021, as one of Joe Biden’s unvetted refugees from Afghanistan.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in early September 2021 that the Biden Administration filled planes with unvetted Afghan refugees. According to men on the ground, those Afghans with papers were left behind. The Taliban was reportedly put in charge of the vetting.

An IG report in September 2022 revealed that the Afghan refugees were not vetted before the Biden regime brought them to the US.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi was one of the millions of foreigners Joe Biden brought into the country unvetted. Many of the illegal migrants entering the US do not have any identification papers.