Afghan National Ferried Into US By Biden-Harris Regime After Botched Withdrawal in 2021 Arrested For Plotting Election Day Terrorist Attack

The FBI arrested an Afghan national who was plotting an ISIS-inspired Election Day terrorist attack.
Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi was arrested in Oklahoma City on Monday after federal law enforcement sent a confidential human source (CHS) to secretly communicate with him and his co-conspirators.
According to federal prosecutors, Tawhedi said he purchased two kalashnikov rifles and ordered 500 bullets.
“What do you think, brother? Is it enough or should we increase it,” the Telegram message said, according to CBS News.
“In subsequent messages, Tawhedi said his father-in-law’s house had sold for $185,000, and they would receive the funds by Oct. 15. He also asked for help in resettling his family, which included his mother in law, wife, their young daughter, and five of his wife’s siblings, in Afghanistan. Tawhedi purchased one-way plane tickets for the family to travel to Kabul on Oct. 17,” CBS News reported.
“After that we will begin our duty, God willing, with the help of God, we will get ready for the election day,” Tawhedi wrote.
Tawhedi was ferried into the US by the Biden-Harris Regime after their botched Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021 on a Special Immigrant Visa.
According to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday, Tawhedi and unnamed co-conspirators — including a juvenile who is Tawhedi’s brother-in-law — were followers of ISIS and took steps to carry out their attack in the U.S., including by trying to sell their family home, relocate their families abroad and purchase firearms and ammunition.
“Their ultimate aim was to stage a violent attack in the United States in the name of and on behalf of ISIS,” prosecutors wrote.
Twenty-seven-year-old Tawhedi traveled to the U.S. on a special immigrant visa in 2021, the criminal complaint says. The U.S. offers Special Immigrant Visas to individuals who worked with the U.S. armed forces or under chief of mission authority as a translator or interpreter in either Iraq or Afghanistan, according to the State Department. It offers visas to up to 50 people a year.