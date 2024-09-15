WTH: Kamala Harris Opens Speech at Congressional Black Caucus Gala With Extra Cajun Accent and Shrieking Cackle (VIDEO)

Is Kamala drunk again?

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris keynoted the Congressional Black Caucus’s Phoenix Awards dinner last night, and Kamala went all in with her fake ebonics and a joyous blush.

This is nothing new. Kamala changes her accent depending on the crowd and area she is speaking in every appearance.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, you can hear her speak the same line in Detroit and Pittsburgh on the same day, sounding like two different people.

Upon taking the stage, Kamala couldn't stop cackling like a hyena with her ridiculous mouth-wide-open smile and heavy emphasis on her accent.

After the interruption, Kamala continued cackling as she said, "Hello to all my divine nine, brothas and sistas, and my sorors and to all my HBCU brothas and sistas," a nod to the HBCU 'divine nine' fraternities and sororities.

The pandering didn't stop there. Next, she introduced Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY) as the next Speaker of the House and gave a nod to rapper Notorious B.I.G., seemingly to pander harder.

"I also want to thank Hakeem Jeffries, who will be the next Speaker of the House. Yes, he will. And nobody knows how to quote Biggie better than Hakeem," she said.

Near the end of her approximately nine-minute speech, Kamala, sounding like the proud, strong black woman she portrays to be, Harris defiantly told pro-life Americans to pound sand and vowed to sign a bill legalizing abortion into law under the guise of "reproductive freedoms."

WATCH: