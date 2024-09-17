Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Flagged by Federal Agents During Return from Ukraine – But Biden’s DHS Never Took Action!

Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh was flagged by federal agents after he returned from a trip to Ukraine but Biden’s DHS never took any further action.

This is the same DHS that oversees the Secret Service that allowed Ryan Routh’s sniper nest in the shrubbery on the perimeter of Trump’s golf course to go undetected for 12 hours.

“Subject is a USC who had traveled to Kiev, Ukraine for 3 months to help recruit Soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova, and Taiwan, to fight in the Ukrainian war against Russia,” the CBP interview notes said according to Just The News.

“Subject stated that he does not get paid for his recruiting efforts and all his work for the Ukrainian government is strictly volunteer work Subject provided his recruiting business card (cards have been uploaded into the event) which list his recruiting partners that he speaks with to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Romanian, Pakistan, Syria, and Israel,” the note added, according to Just The News. “Subject stated that he obtains money from his wife to help fund his trips to Ukraine.”

Ryan Routh traveled to Ukraine and fought for 8 months before returning to the US.

His social media accounts were littered with pro-Ukraine propaganda and he even appeared in a video with the AZOV soldiers.

Just The News reported:

Ryan Routh, the suspected Donald Trump assassin, was interviewed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials when he returned from Ukraine last year and flagged for further investigation based on spontaneous comments he made to agents, but the Homeland Security Department declined to act, Just the News has confirmed. The June 2023 encounter with Routh at the Honolulu airport is confirmed in U.S. border entry records reviewed by Just the News and is latest tale of missed law enforcement opportunities dating 2019 to stop or further investigation the alleged would-be assassin. The records show that CBP officials knew that Routh had traveled to Warsaw, Poland, near the Ukraine border, and to Istanbul, Turkey, in 2022 and 2023 and had admitted in his interview that he had been recruiting as many as 100 foreign fighters from Taiwan, Afghanistan and Moldova to join Ukraine’s war against the Russian invasion. Routh even gave U.S. agents who interviewed him a business card that portrayed him as the director of a group called the “International Volunteer Center” that also claimed to have contact in Syria, Pakistan and Israel. He also described who had underwritten his efforts to recruit foreigners to assist Kyiv.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Ryan Wesley Routh pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s golf course before Secret Service agents fired at him.

How did Ryan Routh know President Trump would be golfing in West Palm Beach on Sunday?