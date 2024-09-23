Why Was This Necessary?… Biden’s DOJ Releases Reward Letter from Would-Be Assassin Offering Cash to Anyone Who Will Finish the Job He Started and Kill Trump

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice released a ten page pre-trial memorandum in support of a pre-trial detention of would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh.

Routh was captured after attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump on a Florida golf course on Septamber 15th. This was the second assassination attempt on President Trump in two months.

It is not clear at this point how he knew that Trump would be playing a round of golf at that same course that Saturday.

Routh, who was apprehended in West Palm Beach with a scoped AK-47 before the Secret Service intervened, had previously expressed an obsessive fixation on Ukraine and even conducted interviews boasting of his commitment to die for their cause.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

On Monday the Biden regime released a ten-page document filed in the US Southern District of Florida in support of keeping the would-be assassin locked up until trial. Apparently, the fact that he was going to shoot the former president was not proof enough to hold him in prison pending trial.

The Biden DOJ included photos of the would-be assassin’s gun and ammo.

The serial number was scratched off the rifle.

And this was strange – the Department of Justice posted Routh’s reward letter to anyone who will finish the job and murder President Trump.

Why was this necessary?

The letter reads in part:

Dear World,

This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you. I tried my best and gave all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job. And I will offer $150,00 to whomever can complete the job. Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest knows that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less US president…

So, now the DOJ is advertising this attempted killer’s $150,000 reward to kill Trump?

What is wrong with these people?

Here is the full 10-page document marked with today’s date.

Breanna Morello weighed in on the development.