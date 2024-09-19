“White Dudes for Harris” Release Cringeworthy Race-Based Ad Via “Beige Rainbow” PAC (Video)

In July, Democratic activists launched a “White Dudes For Harris” campaign to drum up support for the Harris-Walz ticket.

The activists held a virtual Zoom call featuring Walz, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and low-T Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Also on the call were “celebrities” like singers Josh Groban and Lance Bass, and actors Mark Hamill and Bradley Whitford.

During remarks, Whitford gushed, “What a variety of whiteness we have here. It’s like a rainbow of beige,” which appears to be the genesis of the name “Beige Rainbow PAC.”

On Thursday, the group released its first ad under the Beige Rainbow PAC. And yes, it is as cringeworthy as it sounds.

According to Politico, the eight-figure ad campaign will target white male voters in swing states. It will air on YouTube, streaming, and social media platforms in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The ad focuses on the “racist” white men who support President Trump and the ‘MAGA’ movement with a narrator using a contrived faux-“bro” accent.

The narrator begins, “We’re sick of being told we’re the problem. Trump and his MAGA buddies make it worse, acting like they speak for all of us in their stupid red hats,” and then pushes the bizarre idea that the Harris-Walz ticket is the “real solution for white men.”

Watch:

Proud to unveil the very first ad from #WhiteDudesForHarris! We’re coming together to support @KamalaHarris, focusing directly on talking to white dudes about our role in this election. This is just the beginning—we’re showing up, speaking out, and standing for what matters. pic.twitter.com/WAGMb8fbLD — White Dudes for Harris (@dudes4harris) September 19, 2024

Lol suddenly “doing my own research” is OK again? pic.twitter.com/Cbg0NgHcaZ — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) September 19, 2024