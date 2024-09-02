While King Charles May Be Weighing a Pardon to Prince Harry, Prince William Is Reportedly Inflexible and May Never Forgive His Brother for Slandering Princess Kate

The world doesn’t seem to have enough of the feud between the two sons of Britain’s King Charles, William and Harry.

This story has all the makings of an old Shakespearean drama.

“Once upon a time, there was a British King called Charles who waited many decades to ascend to the throne. When he finally did, his younger son, the Duke of Sussex, published a ‘memoir’ airing some of the family’s dirty laundry, and the writer of yet another book about him accused the King and the Princess of Wales of being racists towards the Duke’s son. Both the elderly King and the Princess fell ill with Cancer right after this. The End.”

But of course that was not the end.

We now see that on one side, Charles is talking to spiritual advisors about maybe pardoning his son.

On the other side, the prodigal Prince Harry has tasked former aides of plotting a way for his return to the Royal fold.

But there seems to be one immovable stone in the way: Prince William, the heir to the British throne.

All reports point to him as being inflexible in the repudiation of his younger brother, to the point where he is said to not even want him in his own coronation.

On the one hand, he may have future risks in mind when doing so: after all, he can see the real risks of pardoning Harry and Meghan, because their capacity for generating negative royal publicity is limitless.

There are books, TV series or high-profile celebrity interviews in the future that can break the Windsor dynasty for good.

Daily Mail reported:

“In the wake of the Queen’s death two years ago, the Royal Family is fragile, especially given the serious illnesses of both the King and the Princess of Wales. Harry’s return would hit all of them like a wrecking ball.

Charles may be willing to consider it, but William is not. And as heir to the throne, it is very much William who is calling the shots.”

The reason for William’s inflexibility were the attacks against his ailing wife Kate, Princess of Wales.

Page Six reported:

“William, 42, was sent over the edge when Harry wrote in his book about Kate Middleton, blaming her for encouraging him to wear a Nazi costume to a party in 2005.

Middleton and King Charles, who have both been battling cancer, were the accused in another book, by reported Markle confidant Omid Scobie, as the “racist” royals who asked what color Harry and Markle’s mixed-race children would be.”

