REPORT: Miserable Prince Harry Wants His Old Life Back and is Planning a Royal Return – After Crapping All Over His Family

After years trashing the Royal Family, Prince Harry is reportedly working on at least a partial comeback.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Harry has become dissatisfied with life as an American Hollywood liberal and is consulting experts on how he can rehabilitate his image in Britain and the wider world.

The Mail reported:

Prince Harry has sought advice from trusted former aides in Britain on how to mastermind a return from exile in the United States, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Sources said the Duke of Sussex is consulting people ‘from his old life’ as a working royal after allegedly growing dissatisfied with advice from American-based image experts. The overtures signify the first stage in a strategy to ‘rehabilitate’ Harry that would involve him spending more time in the UK to repair his relationship with his father and potentially initiate a partial return to the royal fold. … Sources stressed that Harry and Meghan, who have spent the past four years living in self-imposed exile in California with their two children, are not seeking a permanent return. This newspaper can also reveal that the couple have parted company with yet another American PR adviser. Christine Weil Schirmer joined the Sussexes in 2020 as head of communications but left quietly late last year.

Since marrying Meghan Markle in 2018, Harry has given up his duties as a working royal and has sought to build a life in California dedicated to left-wing advocacy and making huge sums of money.

Among Harry’s various projects have included a Netflix documentary series where he and Meghan dished the dirt about their supposed mistreatment by the Royal Family and a memoir in which he trashed his family members and complained about the struggles he faced growing up in the limelight.

While details of Harry’s plans for a return to the royal fold have not been revealed, it remains unclear whether his family members would forgive him for his betrayal and allow his return.

The state of Harry’s fractured relationship with his brother, Prince William, was once again underlined this week following reports that the two men had “kept their distance” from one another while attending a funeral service for Lord Robert Fellowes, the brother-in-law of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

“William and Harry were both there, but we never saw them speak to each other, and they were keeping their distance,” one resident told The Sun newspaper.

If Harry is truly serious about a return to a life of service, then he has a lot of apologies to make and relationships to mend.