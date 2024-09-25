WHERE’S THE JOY? Journo Claims a Frustrated James Carville Recently Went ‘Ballistic’ on Young Democrat Staffers

Veteran Democrat operative James Carville recently went off on two young Democrat staffers, according to a writer who says a he was told this by a trusted source.

This claim is not difficult to believe. James Carville has been frustrated with his party and this election for months and has made his opinions known publicly.

He was one of the first prominent Democrats to call on Joe Biden to get out of the race. He also called out his own party for being ruled by too many ‘preachy females.’

According to a source who was on a Harris-Walz campaign training call attended by veteran campaign strategist James Carville, Carville went absolutely BALLISTIC yelling expletives at two young Democrat staffers, including @0liviajulianna who works for the Collin Allred Senate campaign. The fiery barrage of insults included “dumb fat b*tch” directed at Julianna, and “out of touch fag*ots” began when the young staffers presented Carville with some social media videos they’ve been working on to appeal to White male voters. Carville was not impressed by any of them, saying they lacked substance. When a visibly shaken gay male staffer told Carville he needed to apologize for using the F word, Carville told him to take his camo hat and shove it up his ass before leaving the call. The joy is gone.

This does not bode well for the Harris campaign.

It’s easy to imagine other conversations like this happening behind the scenes. They put a face of joy on the campaign but they’re probably flipping out when the cameras aren’t rolling.