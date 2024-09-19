WHAT A MOMENT: President Trump Gives Young Boy Suffering From Rare Brain Disorder a Special Gift After Seeing Child’s Reaction to His Touching Birthday Card (VIDEO)

President Trump gave a young child suffering from a debilitating illness on Wednesday evening a beautiful moment he will never forget after previously sending him a birthday card.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, New York Young Republicans Club advisor Kevin Smith posted a video on X last Thursday of an 8-year-old New York Trump fan named Liam, who received a beautiful and heartwarming birthday letter from his favorite President. According to Smith, Liam suffers from a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency.

After handing the letter to his mom for to read it, Liam started sobbing. When she asked who had signed it, he correctly answered Donald Trump.

Meet Liam. A New York boy with a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency. Who got a very special 8th birthday letter from a very special person. This is the side of Trump the media WILL NEVER show you. pic.twitter.com/5NvwbyXyVk — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) September 12, 2024

Liam’s family shared the video with Smith. He noted that Trump did not ask for or seek credit for this, a true sign of the 45th President’s character.

Then, an even more heartwarming scene unfolded when Liam got an opportunity to meet Trump ahead of the 45th president’s rally in Long Island Wednesday night.

A happy Trump decided to come into a room where Liam and his family were staying and said that while he was supposed to be outside he wanted to give Liam the best present he’s ever had.

“In here is real good stuff,” Trump says to Liam, pointing to the box. “There are real photographers and we’re going to have that picture for life.”

He then asked Liam’s mom if she was going to come out and watch him. Sh responded of course.

Trump then sets the present down while telling Liam’s mom to take care of her boys and leaves the room.

WATCH:

GOOD NEWS ALERT: Liam, the New York boy with a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency, is gifted a present from President Trump before Long Island rally pic.twitter.com/UH157JUFui — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 18, 2024

This is the Trump the corporate media does not want you see. Contrary to lies and smears they have hurled his way for decades, the man has a beautiful heart.