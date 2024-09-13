THIS IS THE REAL DONALD TRUMP: 45th President Sends Beautiful and Touching Birthday Letter to Young Boy With Rare Brain Disorder, Bringing Him to Tears (VIDEO)

The legacy media for years has smeared President Trump with lies while calling him a monster, racist, sexist, and all sorts of horrible names. But the truth is the man has a true heart of gold.

New York Young Republicans Club advisor Kevin Smith posted a video on X Thursday of an 8-year-old New York Trump fan named Liam, who received a beautiful and heartwarming birthday letter from his favorite President. According to Smith, Liam suffers from a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency.

Liam’s family shared the video with Smith. He noted that Trump did not ask for or seek credit for this, a true sign of the 45th President’s character.

In the video, Liam carefully opens the envelope containing the letter and silently reads it. When his mom asks if he wants to read it out loud, he grows emotional and hands the letter to her.

She reads the letter out loud to Liam, and he starts sobbing. When she asked who had signed it, he correctly answered Donald Trump.

Liam then tells President Trump he loves him and says, “Thank you.”

Here is the transcription of the entire letter as read to Liam by his mom:

Dear Liam, Happy 8th birthday. Mrs. Trump and I hope you enjoy this special occasion surrounded by the love of your family and friends. We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown throughout your young life and send our best love and wishes to you as you continue to fight. Remember you are never alone and we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers for continued care and good health. May God bless you and your family. Stay strong. Sincerely, President Donald J. Trump

This is the side of Trump the media does not want to show you. Please share this incredible gesture by him with everyone you know.