WHAT A JOKE! Kamala Harris Claims She Will Finally Secure The Border if She Wins: “Our System Must be Orderly and Secure” (VIDEO)

Border Czar Kamala Harris visited the southern border in Douglas, Arizona, on Friday and claimed that she will “do more to secure our border” after creating the worst border crisis in history.

We know this isn’t true because if she had any intention of securing the border, she would do it now.

As President Trump has repeatedly said, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris could close the border immediately by signing an executive order.

President Trump decried Kamala’s planned visit on Thursday, saying, “She should save her airfare. She should go back to the White House and tell the president to close the border.” He continued, “Instead, she’s going there to try and convince people that she wasn’t as bad as everybody knows she was. She was the worst in history!”

Kamala, in her speech, blamed Trump for the open border, claiming he "tanked" the so-called border security bill that she and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer backed, which would give amnesty to illegals and still allow millions to cross the border each year.

Notably, while claiming that she will pursue criminal charges against illegal border crossers, Kamala makes it clear that she will continue to do nothing to stop bogus asylum claims and the influx of illegal immigrants through ports of entry. "If someone does not make an asylum request at a legal point of entry and instead crosses our border unlawfully, they will be barred from receiving asylum," Kamala says, implicitly stating that nothing will change. If illegals self-surrender to Border Patrol agents and claim asylum, they will still be allowed into the country, as they currently are under Biden and Harris.

After processing and not deporting illegals at the border, a Kamala Harris Administration will continue to take these people to airports and bus stations to be transported around the country.

Harris made an appearance at the border for a few minutes to take some photos and make it look like she cares. She also delivered remarks at Cochise College on Friday, ironically, with "Border Security and Stability" signs behind her.

Harris: And as President, I won't only bring back the border security bill that Donald Trump tanked, I will do more to secure our border. To reduce illegal border crossings, I will take further action to keep the border closed between ports of entry. Those who cross our borders unlawfully will be apprehended and removed and barred from reentering for five years. We will pursue more severe criminal charges against repeat violators, and if someone does not make an asylum request at a legal point of entry and instead crosses our border unlawfully, they will be barred from receiving asylum While we understand that many people are desperate to migrate to the United States, our system must be orderly and secure. And that is my goal. And that is my goal.

Harris toured Trump's border wall, which she's previously called racist, for only a few minutes for the cameras:

National Border Patrol Council VP Art Del Cueto slammed Kamala's last-minute "Hail Mary before the election." "she was there for 20 minutes for a photo op. That's all she did," Del Cueto said.

In contrast, President Trump has visited the border countless times over the last eight years and "stood there for over an hour in over 100-degree heat with victims of families from illegal aliens, and he spoke to reporters," he said.