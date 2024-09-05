Imagine a world where, the Green New Deal has given way to a grim existence where individual aspirations and family bonds are eroded by constant government intervention and an economy that no longer works for the people. The promised vision of a green, sustainable world has instead become a nightmare of scarcity, control, and despair, leaving society trapped in a Socialist cycle of dependency with little hope for the future.

This oppressive control stems from an executive order that granted the government sweeping, COVID-like powers to shut down the economy and impose severe restrictions on everyday life. The central government now controls essential resources such as power and water, with meters installed in every home to strictly limit usage. Each family is allotted a minimal amount of energy and water, barely enough to get by, and any attempt to exceed these limits is met with harsh penalties.

The state has also established a force of “climate police” who enforce these draconian laws. They regularly check for violators, looking for those who might disable the government-installed detectors in an attempt to take an extra shower or use more electricity than their ration allows.

Adding to this atmosphere of distrust, neighbors are encouraged to inform on one another. Those who report violations are rewarded, while those caught breaking the rules face public shaming or worse. The government even goes so far as to pit communities against each other by awarding a virtual certificate of achievement to the commune that uses the least water and power. This certificate, a meaningless digital token, is sent by the police as a so-called honor, but in reality, it serves as a tool to further divide and control the population.

Parents no longer have absolute rights over their children. The state has taken control of their education, with schools indoctrinating children into the government’s climate ideology, treating it as an unquestionable truth. It has become illegal for parents to provide their children with any information that contradicts the government narrative, labeled as “disinformation.” Although parents are closely monitored by government surveillance, this technology is almost unnecessary because children have been conditioned to believe that it is their duty to report any violations by their parents. The result is a society where the bond between parent and child is eroded, replaced by a climate of fear and distrust, with families living in constant anxiety over the possibility of being turned in by their own children.

Digital IDs and digital payment systems have become tools of control, allowing the government to punish those who dare to speak out or violate its strict laws, such as growing their own food. Individuals who defy the state find their payment systems shut down, leaving them unable to buy necessities or access public transportation. Without a digital ID, they are effectively imprisoned within their own commune, unable to leave or enter. Exclusion from government services also means exclusion from essential resources like energy; those who fall out of favor with the government are left without heating, though cooling is no longer a concern as air conditioning has been abolished. This digital stranglehold ensures that dissent is swiftly and ruthlessly crushed, forcing the population into submission under the constant threat of losing even the most basic means of survival.

With the economy in ruins and personal freedoms eroded, life under this regime has become a bleak and joyless existence. The government’s grip on power, bolstered by these extreme measures, has turned the Green New Deal into a dystopian nightmare where survival, not thriving, is the only option. The freedoms and opportunities once taken for granted have been replaced by a suffocating reality where the state dictates every aspect of life, from how much water you can use to how often you can heat your home.

In this world, the dream of a better future is overshadowed by the harsh reality of a government that wields unchecked power over its people. The executive order that was meant to protect the environment has instead created a society where fear, control, and deprivation are the norm, and where the basic human needs of freedom and dignity have been sacrificed in the name of sustainability.