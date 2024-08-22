INGRASSIA: Kamala Harris Is A Rock-Ribbed Socialist – And Her Policies Prove It

Not that it needed to be repeated, but the Democratic Party’s agenda now being rolled out at this week’s convention includes some of the most radical ever seen from a major political party in American history. Kamala Harris, whose father was a Marxist economist, has embraced a smorgasbord of socialist policies, ranging from price controls to sky-high taxes on ‘unrealized capital gains,’ to even more mass migration – all with the apparent design to put Maduro’s Venezuela or Castro’s Cuba to shame. If not that, what else?

Over the last four years, Americans have been ravaged by record-setting inflation, exacerbated by reckless government spending on handouts for illegal aliens and wars roiling Eastern Europe and the Middle East, which have caused the prices of everything, from eggs to milk to gasoline, to skyrocket. Rather than address the fundamental problem causing the inflation – the Federal Reserve printing money it doesn’t have and keeping rates low – Kamala Harris has proposed “banning price gouging,” a “solution” so mind-bendingly dumb that if it didn’t actually come out of her lips, nobody would believe it. Basically, the government is flooding the marketplace with money we don’t have. That money then causes an increase in prices, because too many dollars are chasing too few goods, the classic explanation for inflation.

Kamala’s solution now, rather than to get spending under control by not wasting billions of dollars on government handouts – including housing, schooling, and healthcare – for low-skilled migrants, who only add to the economic burden, Kamala has proposed punishing retailers for simply adjusting to market conditions. The result of ‘Kamalanomics’ will lead to shortages and more layoffs, which will have a deleterious cascading effect on supply chains – and do irreparable damage to an already battered economy.

As it stands, the economy is grossly underperforming expectations; there is overwhelming evidence that we are already knee-deep in a recession and have been for some time. The latest example is observed in Wednesday’s news that the Biden-Harris administration had been fraudulently manipulating job statistics – by claiming 810,000 jobs that did not exist were part of the recent totals added to the labor market. The correction by the Bureau of Labor Statistics amounts to their largest downward revision to the jobs numbers in fifteen years, revealing an economy that is a far-cry from the picture of strength the Biden-Harris administration has insisted on since taking office.

One of the biggest (of many countless) myths that the Biden regime has propounded over the past three years is that Joe Biden created more jobs than any president in history. That could not be further from the truth. In fact, the opposite proves true: so many of the jobs that Biden claimed to have “created” were jobs that had been temporarily shut down because of covid – these were jobs created not by Biden, but by his predecessor, Donald Trump, the real jobs creation champion.

If you delve further into the numbers, to the extent Biden created any jobs at all – they are predominantly, if not exclusively, in government services. In other words, these are jobs that ride on the back of American taxpayers, and do not, for the most part, create anything tangible or valuable – like the oil and automobile industries – and yet, they rely on those industries for their payday.

Speaking of oil and gas, Kamala is unmistakably the most anti-fracking candidate to ever pursue the presidency. A Harris administration (God forbid!) would spell certain doom to those industries, as well as the industries – everything from automobiles to maritime transport – that heavily depend on the former. In addition, should Harris wage war – and there is every sign that she would – on oil and gas, it would cripple this country not just economically, but also from the standpoint of national security.

The logic of this is intuitive: less domestic output would mean more reliance on oil-rich adversaries, including Russia and Iran, which would in turn empower their economies at our expense. Relatedly, our systems – from public transit to military equipment – would become far less efficient, as energy sources, like electric, solar, and even nuclear – still lag far behind oil and gas, as viable alternatives. This would put our economy in a death spiral, and if left unchecked, make us prone to internal self-sabotage and external attacks from foreign adversaries.

Yet no amount of reason or common sense will deter Kamala Harris and her ideological crusade on all things good and beautiful, particularly those necessary for sustaining a robust national economy, which just four years ago under President Trump was the envy of the world. By flooding the homeland with illegals, wages will artificially depress even further, disproportionately harming African and Hispanic Americans the most, who would be inhumanely forced into a competitive prizefight with illegal laborers for a diminishing number of jobs.

Not to mention, more resources on illegals – who, after all, need somewhere to live, food to eat, and medical services – means less on American citizens. The wear and tear effects on roadways and infrastructure, which have their limits in how many people they can manage, would add untold billions in economic devastation. Even so, that would just be the tip of the iceberg.

All the while, thrifty Americans who are careful with their savings will be punished by the totalitarian state with draconian capital gains taxes which will bleed them dry of everything they have accumulated over time. Even those Americans living paycheck to paycheck, a larger and larger share of the overall population in the age of “Bidenomics” and “Kamalanomics,” will be forced to bear the burden of higher taxes to contend with a bloated state, saddled with trillions more debt than gross domestic product.

The latter will breed lethargy in the system, requiring more and more state intervention – more government regulations devised by DEI-indoctrinated bureaucrats who will asphyxiate the economy to ruin. Qualified workers, to the extent America still furnishes worthy talent, will be displaced by unqualified affirmative action hires, or outright replaced by competitors in China and India, who – because they are rational countries – do not impose suicidal policies, which select against their best and brightest, upon their own people.

But rule by the lowest common denominator will select-for like-minded personnel, in government, business, and everywhere else, because envy is a potent intoxicant, and those – like Kamala Harris – who know deep-down that they are not qualified to lead, would rather burn the world down in a fit of jealous rage – scapegoating in particular those who are qualified like Donald Trump – than embrace the cold, hard truth. In short, Harris will pack the system with unqualified cronies, rather than talent that can push the frontiers of science, technology, and culture forward. In sum: a Harris administration would be the enemy of real progress, full stop.

Alas, a system that elevates the bottom-feeders and stifles the meritorious will not, in the sobering forewarnings of every brilliant statesman, including each one of this country’s Founding Fathers, last for long. For the same reasons no communist society has ever worked, let alone been realized, no DEI-regime headed by dotards and dullards, clowns and fools, will long last. Nature’s hand will inevitably come into play, being the harsh corrective that will collapse the entire system if the people, stupefied by pride and hubris, persist in their benightedness as to not do it themselves.