“We Are in Desperate Need for a Change in Leadership” – Billionaire Bill Ackman BLASTS Joe Biden and Kamala Harris After Jewish Hostages including an American Are Executed by Hamas – Twitter CEO Chimes In

This weekend news broke that Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other Jewish hostages were found dead in a tunnel under Rafah, Gaza on Saturday.

According to reports Goldberg-Polin and five other hostages were shot in the back of the head, execution-style, after being held for over 300 days by Hamas barbarians.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin had his arm blown off by Hamas during their attack on Israel and a youth concert on October 7, 2023.

What tragic news.

Following the reports, former Democrat and billionaire Bill Ackman released this powerful statement blasting the Biden-Harris regime for failing America and the hostage families for being weak and lacking resolve.

Ackman concludes in his remarks: “We are in desperate need for a change in leadership so our enemies once again fear the United States and think twice before they act against us and/or our allies. The time has come.”

This comes from Bill Ackman’s X account:

Consider that Hamas chose to execute an American hostage with a bullet to the back of his head during the last two or three days (along with five other hostages) whose parents just spoke at the DNC less than two weeks ago, while hostage negotiations were underway. Consider that the U.S. strategy over the last 330 days has been to pressure Israel to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, including through the withholding of weapons from Israel, and by periodically leaking our failure to support our ally to the media in the midst of hostage negotiations. Consider what pressure if any the U.S. has brought to bear on Hamas and our friends in the region who harbor Hamas’ leadership? Why? Why has our leadership adopted this failed strategy? Because POTUS Biden (who has been on vacation for 16 days) and Kamala Harris, who also just skipped a ceremony at Arlington Cemetery to honor 13 fallen soldiers from the failed Afghanistan withdrawal, along with their advisers in the DNC, believe they will lose important votes in certain key swing states and from Hamas supporters on campuses. It has been proven time and time again that the only thing that terrorists understand is brute force. Rather than pressure Israel, the United States should have put more pressure on our other allies in the region to help, and done everything we can to help Israel defeat Hamas and recover the hostages, but unfortunately this was not good politics for Biden/Harris and some of their supporters. By being weak and lacking resolve, we failed our captured, now dead citizens, and the other hostages and their families while emboldening terrorists around the world. The result: It has become much less safe to be an American since October 7th because of our failed leadership. It has become much less safe to be a member of the free world since October 7th because of our failed leadership. We are in desperate need for a change in leadership so our enemies once again fear the United States and think twice before they act against us and/or our allies. The time has come.

In an interesting development, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino agreed with Bill’s assessment, “Perfectly said. further debate unnecessary!”