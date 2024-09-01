Israeli-American Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and 5 Others Found Dead, Murdered by Hamas One Week After Parents Spoke at DNC Convention Pleading for His Release – Executed by Hamas in a Gaza Tunnel

Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other Jewish hostages were found dead in a tunnel under Rafah, Gaza on Saturday.

Hamas blew off his arm in the attack on Israel. Then the posted the video online.

This is the barbarity we are facing.

There are reports that Hamas shot Hersh and the other five hostages in the back of the head execution style.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, American-Israeli parents whose son Hersh was abducted by Hamas from a music festival during the attack on Oct. 7, spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago ten days ago.

Over 1,200 people were killed in Israel by Hamas during their bloody attack on innocent civilians and around 250 others taken hostage during Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack. Around 100 hostages are still missing.

Joe Biden famously claimed Hersh was with us here today during a speech at the White House in May.

Hamas blew off Hersh’s arm during their attack and abused him on the way back to Gaza.

Six Jewish hostages were found executed by Hamas on Saturday.

Hamas released a hostage video of Hersh with his arm blown off earlier this year.

The IDF reported: “The bodies of Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sergeant Ori Danino were found and recovered yesterday.”

They were all taken hostage on October 7 and were murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization while in captivity in Gaza.

The IDF and ISA send their heartfelt condolences to the families. Israeli security forces are operating with all means to bring home all the hostages as fast as possible.

This is such horrible news. Please pray for the families of these innocents.

The hostages were emaciated and tortured before their execution.