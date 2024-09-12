WATCH: Springfield, Ohio Man GOES OFF on City Commission As He Reveals Landlords are Using Taxpayer Dollars to Kick Locals Out of Their Homes and Replacing them with Haitians (VIDEO)

The betrayal of American citizens in Springfield, Ohio runs so deep that long-time residents can no longer keep their homes as the town makes room for Haitian migrants.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Springfield residents have alleged Haitians in their town are “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.

One resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants. Reports have also emerged that American veterans who have put their lives on the line are getting denied benefits while Haitians sponge off the taxpayers for absolutely nothing.

Now, it turns out landlords are also forcibly evicting long-time residents and replacing them with Haitians for good old-fashioned greed.

The reason? The Haitians have all received vouchers courtesy of the government. These are your tax dollars at work

A Springfield man and homeless advocate went off on the Springfield City Commission on Wednesday and revealed that he knew of several such victims of this unacceptable betrayal. Moreover, landlords have been telling residents to vacate their houses while promising they could come back once they are done remodeling.

WATCH:

This is an absolutely insane video. A Springfield, Ohio homeless advocate tells the city council that landlords are kicking people out of their homes and replacing them with Haitians and that the Biden-Harris government is paying them to do it. He says he personally knows… pic.twitter.com/edNKl4tpDz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2024