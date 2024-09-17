WATCH: PA DMV Refuses Trump Voter Registration Group, Weeks After Allowing Illegals To Be Registered At Same Facility

Early Vote Action Regional Director Bobby Jeffries has just exposed how the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation allowed an unknown and unidentified non-profit group to register illegal-immigrants and felons on taxpayer property.

When Jeffries was sent a tip about this activity by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee, he sprung into action and went to the Harrisburg PennDot location to ask for permission to register LEGAL voters at the same facility. The tipster asked to remain anonymous, for fear of losing their livelihood.

Yesterday a friend of mine went to the DMV in Harrisburg, PA. Usually take 10 to 15 minutes. Room was full of illegals out the door getting licenses. 1.5 hours.

PA motor-voter rules allow illegals to vote-not enforcing proof of citizenship.@StephenM @America1stLegal @A1Policy — Carla Sands (@CarlaHSands) August 7, 2024

PennDOT initially agreed to do so. Jeffries recently exposed how General Scott Perry, a sitting member of the United States Congress, and avowed Trump supporter, is facing a globalist-funded Democrat.

However, when he returned today, security and state officials told him that his registration efforts were not allowed on government property, even if he and fellow patriots did so in the parking lot, despite them letting a group registering illegals to enter government grounds and set up a table in the lobby to do the same thing.

THREAD ALERT: PENNDOT EXPOSED Last week, @EarlyVoteAction got the green light to register voters at the PA Dept. of Transportation in Harrisburg. But today? Security showed up, telling us to pack up due to a "policy change." Here’s the twist: we have evidence of… pic.twitter.com/im8lAWImhh — Bobby Jeffries (@BobbyJeffriesPA) September 16, 2024

Despite objections by security and state officials, Jeffries and Ellis Dukehart registered dozens of new voters, in spite of the restrictions put on them.

Mayor Jondavid Longo, who shielded his pregnant wife from the assassin's bullet as it hit President Trump, praised the uncovering of an illegal-immigrant voter registration nest.

If PENNDOT is allowing leftists to register voters at their locations but not other groups, we have a serious issue that needs to be addressed immediately! — Jondavid “JD” Longo (@JondavidRLongo) September 16, 2024

Early Vote Action, led by conservative voter registration activist Scott Presler, has been crisscrossing the United States registering voters in a legal and lawful manner. They have amassed a stunning amount of new, or re-registered third party and Democrat voters, who intend on voting for President Donald. J. Trump in the upcoming November elections.

