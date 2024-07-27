Globalists & Anti-Israel Leftists Making Major Play Against Former Freedom Caucus Chair In PA

Jannele Stelson, a decades long mainstream media reporter, will face off against Brigadier General and top Trump ally Congressman Scott Perry this November in Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district.

Perry recently sponsored the “No Propaganda Act”, which aims to defund the taxpayer funded leftwing media effort known as the Center For Public Broadcasting and called out the now former Secret Service Director who failed to protect President Donald J. Trump during the failed assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just a few weeks ago.

Congressman Perry has also fought against the billions in funding for the War in Ukraine and Co-Sponsored the "Defund Davos Act," which would prevent the United States government from using taxpayer funds to prop up the World Economic Forum.

Now, the GP has learned that a vast network of hedge fund executives, radical environmentalists, globalist tied organizations, anti-Israel operatives, have spent months bankrolling hundreds of thousands of dollars in direct spending and outside contributions to his opponent Jenelle Stelson.

While none of this should surprise our readers, swing voters in the district have been hoodwinked into thinking Stelson's beliefs are somehow moderate, which could be the deciding factor in this all important swing district.

And in the adopted tactics of the modern day Democrat Party, Stelson is attempting to gaslight voters Pennsylvania by labeling Perry, a Brigadier General and public servant with 40+ years of service to his nation as the one who is "too radical", "extreme," has even intimated he is "treasonous."

Of course as usual, all the things the Democrats and media accuse President Trump and everyone else standing in their way, are in fact the things they themselves do on a daily basis.

Congressman Perry hit the nail on the head during a recent interview on Fox Business.

This is part of the continued three-ring circus that is the Biden administration, the Democrat party, and the Left in general.

⁰Americans don't trust the premier investigative services in our country anymore because we've just been lied to over and over again - and right in… pic.twitter.com/vrtDy5oFAZ — Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry) July 26, 2024

Here are the facts...

JANELLE STELSON USES HER MAINSTREAM MEDIA PALS & TALKING POINTS RELENTLESSLY

Stelson has routinely called Congressman Perry "Putin's Favorite Congressman", and accused him of "weakening Democracy, weakening America, and spreading Russian propaganda." All invented and false narratives, all spouted by her colleagues in the mainstream media.

.@RepScottPerry is Putin’s favorite Congressman. Perry & Putin want to overthrow American democracy, weaken America & our allies, and spread the propaganda of Putin’s spies. Time to fire Putin’s Pennsylvania stooge. pic.twitter.com/jzrGeyHS5K — Janelle Stelson for Congress (@JanelleStelson) March 1, 2024

Stelson made clear from the start of her campaign that attacking Congressman Perry was her mission, yet another example of leftists like Stelson saying the quiet part out loud, never expecting any consequences.

BLACKROCK, WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM, ESG ADVOCATES, NETFLIX CEO, HEDGEFUND ELITES THROW HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS TOWARDS STELSON

According to a report published on Substack by a District 10 resident Bobby Jeffries, Stelson is up to her eyeballs in direct and outside funding from globalists corporate interests that represent anything but the America as we know it.

Welcome PAC is spending huge sums of money to attack Congressman Perry on Stelson's behalf is funded by a veritable "who's who" of globalist elites.

GP also found that a partner at a NYC based law-firm representing BlackRock in a $2.5 billion deal with Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities serving as underwriters, has given maxed out donations to Stelson's bid for congress, according to FEC reports.

STELSON REMAINS QUIET ON VIRULENT LEFTIST ANTI-SEMITISM, PRO-HAMAS PROTESTS, MADE RACIST ASIAN JOKE, USES ANTI-ISRAEL ACT BLUE PAYMENT PROCESSOR

Even amidst the violent rash of pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protests we have seen in recent days (it's been going on for a while, but has intensified 10-fold with Israel hating members of Congress like Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar amplifying the vitriol), Janelle Stelson has remained mute.

Not ironically, she has called Congressman Perry an anti-Semite, with no basis in reality or facts, all the while soliciting campaign donations through ACT Blue, which has verifiable ties to anti-Semitic movements.

Yesterday, Prime Minister @netanyahu informed the American people about what's at stake - not only for Israel, our greatest Ally - but for the world and the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/0rkDipZnap — Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry) July 25, 2024

Congressman Perry recently praised Israeli PM Netanyahu speech before the United States Congress.

Janelle Stelson solicits political donations through ActBlue, an online platform that has been caught facilitating payments to the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI). According to the Zachor Legal Institute, a think-tank and advocacy organization that fights anti-Semitism: PACBI is “a hate group that is controlled by a coalition of organizations the United States and other countries have designated as foreign terror organizations.” Via Free Beacon Marc Greendorfer, an attorney and founder of the Zachor Legal Institute pointed out the obvious in a recent article: “ActBlue’s partnership with PACBI is yet another example of the BDS movements growing footprint in the Democratic party and liberal organizations that support it.” "It's very concerning that they seem to be comfortable with helping to fund terror groups, even though it subjects them to significant liability for violating federal laws," Greendorfer said. Via Free Beacon

Stelson even once went on The Howard Stern Show, claiming that Asian people like to eat cat tacos YIKES!

There is likely a lot more that Pennsylvanian voters will learn about Ms. Stelson in the coming months as they consider how they will cast their ballots in Pennsylvanian's 10th District.

Hopefully they seek information outside of the mainstream media's lies before getting hoodwinked once again.