WATCH: New Video Shows Just How Close Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh’s Sniper Nest Was to Trump

New video shows just how close would-be assassin Ryan Routh got to President Trump on Sunday.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Ryan Wesley Routh pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s golf course before Secret Service agents fired at him.

How did Ryan Routh know President Trump would be golfing in West Palm Beach on Sunday?

According to the Justice Department charging documents reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Ryan Routh set up a sniper nest in the shrubbery on the perimeter of Trump’s golf course 12 hours before he pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line.

Ryan Routh went undetected for 12 hours!

New video shows just how close Routh was after he exploited a vulnerable part of the property’s perimeter used by photojournalists and paparazzi to snap photos of Trump over the years.

Law enforcement said that Routh was about 300 to 500 yards away from Trump.

WATCH:

New video shows how close Routh came to Trump pic.twitter.com/EFBJjkkCOD — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) September 19, 2024

Ryan Routh was flagged by federal agents after he returned from a trip to Ukraine but Biden’s DHS never took any further action.

This is the same DHS that oversees the Secret Service that allowed Ryan Routh’s sniper nest in the shrubbery on the perimeter of Trump’s golf course to go undetected for 12 hours.