Watch Live: President Trump to Speak in Wilmington, NC on Jobs, Inflation, and the Economy at 2:00 PM ET

President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he plans to discuss jobs, inflation and the economy.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the September 7 jobs report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, highlighting the nightmare Americans are living in under the Biden-Harris administration.

Based on the report, the economy lost over 438,000 full-time jobs, continuing a harrowing trend of paltry job growth since mid-June of last year. Outside of government services, virtually no new jobs were created.

Further distressing news shows thatt a staggering 1.3 million native-born American jobs across every demographic group have been lost over the past year.

And yet, 1.2 million jobs have been created for foreign-born workers, a significant portion of these being illegal laborers, who have flooded our country to the tune of tens of millions as a result of the catastrophic immigration policies the Biden-Harris regime.

The American people seem to know who will be better for the economy.

In a CNN poll from early September, Trump dominated Harris in every swing state regarding the economy.

The poll shows that voters trust Trump more to handle the economy than Harris by an average of eight points.

