CNN Poll Finds Donald Trump Leading Kamala Harris on the Economy in Every Single Swing State

Back in the 1990s, Democrat strategist James Carville coined the phrase, ‘It’s the economy, stupid”

That is still true today, with the economy being the top issue of the 2024 election. People across the country are feeling the economic pain of the policies set forth by the Biden/Harris administration.

Things were better under Trump and millions of Americans remember it. According to a new CNN poll, people in swing states overwhelmingly trust Trump over Kamala Harris.

Townhall reported:

Trump Dominates Harris on the Economy in Every Swing State Former President Donald Trump is dominating Vice President Kamala Harris in the polls in every swing state regarding one of the top issues leading up to election day: the economy. According to a new CNN poll, voters trust Trump more to handle the economy than Harris by, on average, eight points. The Biden-Harris Administration destroyed the nation’s economic system in just three and a half years. To put in perspective how much Americans don’t trust Harris with the economy, the former president has a 16-point advantage over the VP in Nevada on the issue. Across the seven swing states, Trump is also viewed as the candidate with a solid plan to solve the nation’s problems. “Harris now trails Trump on trust to handle the economy by relatively smaller margins than Biden did,” the outlet noted… … Trump took the lead across the crucial key states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, by 20 to 30 points. These states historically determine the outcome of the presidential election.

Here’s what Trump had to say about the economy and Kamala Harris during his Pennsylvania town hall event on FOX News tonight.

Trump says Kamala will tank the economy: “This country will end up in a depression if she becomes president. This will be a 1929 depression. She has no idea what the hell she’s doing.” pic.twitter.com/YFOsmUI7M6 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 5, 2024

This issue has always been one of Trump’s greatest strengths and voters know it.