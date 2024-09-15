WATCH: “F*ck Kamala, F*ck The Democrats. They All Need to Be Locked Up for Treason” – Black Man SHREDS Kamala in Street Interview, Video Removed From TikTok

Popular conservative influencer and street poller @shaneyyricch posted a hilarious man-on-the-street style interview with a black voter who held nothing back on Kamala Harris.

When asked who he supported for President in 2024, the man responded, ” Trump all day. Matter of fact, f*ck Kamala Harris. Matter of fact, f*ck all the Democrats.” He continued, “They all need to be locked up for treason. I’m not talking about the Democrats in the street. I’m talking about the ones in the government right now. So, I say f*ck Kamala Harris, straight up.”

He then called Kamala Harris a “fraud,” “fake,” and “phony,” comparing her to CBD weed, which lacks the psychoactive THC ingredient that gets a user high.

Asked about her policies, the man responded, ” She don’t even got a goddamn policy. The only policy she got is that hyena laugh” and bashed her for only talking about Trump and stealing his policies. “Get Trump’s d*ck out your mouth,” he exclaimed.

The Democrats are in disarray over losing the black vote, and they don’t have the policies that black people actually support. They’re too busy pushing the woke mind virus and radical LGBTQ policies on Americans.

This is why Kamala keeps busting out her fake ebonic accent and attempting to pander to black voters by acting like them:

Shaneyy posted the video on X, commenting, "TikTok just removed this video for “community guidelines” after it amassed over 1.2 million views in a short few days."

Watch below:

