WATCH: Bill Maher Forgets to Do His Homework and is Left Stunned as Guest Backs President Trump While Destroying Maher’s Candidate Kamala Harris

While liberal comedian Bill Maher has his occasional moments of clarity, he remains a sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome. And his blind hatred of the 45th President blew up in his face Friday night.
Maher hosted former Trump national security advisor H.R. McMaster, National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry, and New York Democratic congressional candidate John Avlon for a discussion on current events including the 2020 Presidential election. Things unsurprisingly got heated when the conversation inevitably turned to President Trump.
During one segment, Maher apparently hoped that Lowry, who had previously criticized Trump, would pull a Liz Cheney and announce that he wanted Trump to lose in November. But Maher was shocked when Lowry said no, and frankly, he should not have been had he done his homework.
Lowry just last week wrote a New York Times article where he not only made clear he was supporting Trump but also argued he could win on character. The mere suggestion of Trump having better character than Harris (which he does) caused liberal heads to explode across the country.
Things did not improve for Maher when the comedian attempted to assure Lowry that Trump would leave the public arena for good if he ‘lost’ in November. Lowry not only told Maher he was jumping to conclusions but also eviscerated Kamala Harris to his face.
BILL MAHER: “You really want Trump to lose this election, right?”
RICH LOWRY: “No.”
BILL MAHER: “No, you don’t? Really?”
RICH LOWRY: “No.”
MAHER: Is it easier to get rid of him because if he lost another election, that would be 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024? I would think, and I’ve certainly been the last one to say Trump’s over. Now, lots of people do. I was like, no, no, no. But I think this would be it for him. I think he’d still be, he’s not like Joe Biden.
He’s not going to go peacefully out to pasture. But Republicans will have had enough of Trump. Not of Trumpism, but of Trump. Can you be done with all that chaos?
LOWRY: You can’t be certain of that, Bill. The one thing that’s certain, if he loses, Kamala Harris will be president of the United States. And I wholly oppose almost every single one of her positions. I think she’s a vacuous opportunist.
I totally reject the idea that in the span of 48 hours, she went from a subpar vice president everyone recognized as such, all of a sudden to the second coming of Barack Obama. It is preposterous!