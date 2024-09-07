WATCH: Bill Maher Forgets to Do His Homework and is Left Stunned as Guest Backs President Trump While Destroying Maher’s Candidate Kamala Harris

While liberal comedian Bill Maher has his occasional moments of clarity, he remains a sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome. And his blind hatred of the 45th President blew up in his face Friday night.

Maher hosted former Trump national security advisor H.R. McMaster, National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry, and New York Democratic congressional candidate John Avlon for a discussion on current events including the 2020 Presidential election. Things unsurprisingly got heated when the conversation inevitably turned to President Trump.

During one segment, Maher apparently hoped that Lowry, who had previously criticized Trump, would pull a Liz Cheney and announce that he wanted Trump to lose in November. But Maher was shocked when Lowry said no, and frankly, he should not have been had he done his homework.

Lowry just last week wrote a New York Times article where he not only made clear he was supporting Trump but also argued he could win on character. The mere suggestion of Trump having better character than Harris (which he does) caused liberal heads to explode across the country.

Things did not improve for Maher when the comedian attempted to assure Lowry that Trump would leave the public arena for good if he ‘lost’ in November. Lowry not only told Maher he was jumping to conclusions but also eviscerated Kamala Harris to his face.

WATCH:

Bill Maher’s TDS Moment BACKFIRES as Guest Unloads on Kamala Harris BILL MAHER: “You really want Trump to lose this election, right?” RICH LOWRY: “No.” BILL MAHER: “No, you don’t? Really?” RICH LOWRY: “No.” BILL MAHER: “Is it easier to get rid of him because if he lost… pic.twitter.com/NCyLUJTWDI — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) September 7, 2024