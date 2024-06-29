Bill Maher Roasts Joe Biden’s Historically Awful Debate Performance and Brands Him With a Brutal Secret Service Name (VIDEO)

The reactions from Joe Biden’s horrific debate performance are continuing to roll in from liberal figures, and they appear to be getting more brutal by the day.

Left-wing comedian Bill Maher weighed in with some provocative thoughts on his eponymous show Real Time with Bill Maher Friday night and awarded him with one of the most devastating Secret Service names imaginable.

“Did ya see the debate?” Maher asked his audience. “If you missed it, don’t worry so did one of the contestants.”

After taking a shot at Trump’s “lies” while scolding Biden, Maher proclaimed that the White House occupant’s performance was so bad he had seen beauty pageant contestants provide more thoughtful answers to questions.

“You know, Joe, he famously loves trains but apparently not of thought!” Maher exclaimed. “I’ve seen beauty pageant contestants answer questions better.

Maher twisted the knife further by comparing Biden to one of the most toxic actresses of all time: Amber Heard.

“I don’t want to say he s**t the bed, but his new Secret Service name is Amber Heard,” Maher quipped as the audience laughed.

WATCH:

The Daily Mail notes Maher was referencing Johnny Depp’s testimony in which he revealed she cra**ed in their bed at their Los Angeles penthouse following a nasty argument the night before her 30th birthday in February 2016.

Recall that the malevolent Heard married Depp for his money, assaulted him, and then spread several disgusting lies about him to ruin his career. Thankfully, a court saw through her prevarications and awarded Depp $5 million in punitive damages along with $10 million in compensatory damages.

Heard later settled with Depp, handing him $1 million.