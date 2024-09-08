Update: Warning Call Placed to School on Morning of Georgia Shooting Was Made by Shooter’s MOTHER – ‘I Told Them it Was an Extreme Emergency’

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the suspicious ‘warning call’ that Apalachee High School reportedly received the morning of the shooting.

From TGP:

“New details have emerged from Wednesday’s shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, regarding a warning the school received prior to the gunman opening fire. Despite reportedly receiving a phone call stating that the high school would be the first of five targets, seemingly nothing was done to prevent the violence.”

Now bombshell text messages have been released by the Washington Post, showing that the warning calls that were previously reported came from the shooter’s mother, Marcee Gray.

According to reports, Marcee told family members via text messages that she called the high school the morning of the shooting and warned a counselor about an “extreme emergency” involving her 14-year-old son Colt Gray.

The claims are supported by call log data showing a 10-minute phone call from Marcee‘s phone to the school about half an hour before the gunman began firing.

The text message from Marcee reads, “ I was the one that notified the school counselor at the high school.”

“I told them it was an extreme emergency and for them to go immediately and find [my son] to check on him.”

According to the shooter’s sister, Annie Brown, a counselor told Marcee during the call that her son Colt had been talking about school shootings earlier in the morning.

The report states that school administrators had gone to check on the boy, but due to a mix-up with names, they were unable to locate him and ended up confiscating the wrong student’s bag just minutes before the shooting took place.

In a follow-up interview with The Post, Marcee confirmed that she was indeed the one who called the school the morning of the shooting, although she declined to elaborate on what prompted the calls. She added that the shooting was “absolutely horrific” while apologizing to the families of the victims on behalf of her son.

“I am so, so sorry and can not fathom the pain and suffering they are going through right now,” Marcee told The Post.

The school’s lackadaisical response to this ominous warning is deeply troubling. How could the school fail to identify the correct child under such extreme circumstances? Instead of taking proactive measures to ensure student safety, school officials seemingly brushed off the warning, leading to the unnecessary loss of innocent lives.

Furthermore, the FBI was alerted to threats Gray made about shooting up his school a full year prior to him committing his heinous attack. Agents were even dispatched to his house and confirmed the presence of firearms in the home. The then 13-year-old told agents that he ‘didn’t’ post the threatening messages, which apparently was good enough for them to ‘close the book’ and walk away.

An official statement from the agency claims that they did not continue surveillance of any kind, and did not even notify local authorities of the incident.

Instead, they alerted the school counselors, who, as noted above, are the ones who received the call from the concerned mother. Why did they not locate him immediately? As with many of these recent shootings, the more information that comes out, the more suspicious the whole situation becomes.