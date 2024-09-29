War Room’s Natalie Winters Discusses the Cheapening of American Citizenship with Leftist Ideology and the Illegal Invasion of America (VIDEO)

One of the most important allies of President Trump, Steve Bannon, has been unjustly locked up since July, which has been the result of a weaponized DOJ.

War Room has continued with guest hosts and with Bannon’s cohost, Natalie Winters. The truth about what is happening to our nation with the all out assault from the left is being continually discussed on this show.

In this clip, Winters discusses the cheapening of American citizenship. Millions of illegal aliens have poured across the border since Biden and Kamala were installed in January of 2021.

It was just a matter of time until a state would allow a non-citizen to become a police officer. That state would be, you guessed it, Minnesota, home of Tim Walz.

“Non-citizen police officers. That’s the lived reality of the Biden regime. But Kamala Harris wants to stand and lecture you on the border, how they have done so much for the sovereignty of the United States. That is a disgrace and frankly spitting on the graves of actual Americans, emphasis on actual, who have given their life to defend America,” Winters said.

Winters also talked about how they are forcing people to get used to the idea of illegal aliens in their towns and, worse than that, allowing them to become police officers.

“Now they are gonna say these people have to become your police officers too. In the same news cycle, they are gonna warn us about political violence, and we already have so many mishaps and errors going on with the Secret Service. How long until we see our first non-citizen secret service agent?” Winters continued.

She also talked about the cheapening of American citizenship with the illegal invasion.

“What these people have done to cheapen what it means to be an American citizen is so disgusting, but it’s so intentional,” Winters said.

“I’m talking about the fact that they want to replace you and your vote with a non-citizen,” Winters said.

She also pointed out that the left is attacking the Constitution and gaslighting the American people.

“They want to shred the Constitution all the while gaslighting, saying that we’re the ones who want to do that. Yet the same Democrats who just last night are joking on TV about getting rid of the Supreme Court,” Winters continued.

Winters also talked about Steve Bannon being in a Federal Prison and called out attorney Steve Castor for his weak responses in not defending him.

“Steve Castor wants to sit there and give softball interviews to The Hill saying that he can’t do anything about Steven K. Bannon sitting in a Federal prison,” Winters continued.

“Steve Castor, maybe don’t tell the enemy that you are so weak and feckless that if they come for the leader of the MAGA movement, that you are going to sit on the sidelines and do nothing,” Winters said.

