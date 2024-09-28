Elon Musk Responds to Minneapolis Police Department’s First Noncitizen Officer, Sounds The Alarm on The Fall of The United States

Elon Musk issued a stark warning about the impending fall of our once-great nation on Friday, comparing America to the Roman Empire, in response to Democrats’ new policies of hiring noncitizens to serve in the police force.

On average, empires only survive 250 years before collapse. By this standard, with America being 248 years old, we have less than two years left. With World War III at our doorstep, it sure appears the end may be near.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Minneapolis Police Department swore in its first noncitizen officer as well as its first Somali female officer.

The noncitizen, AKA illegal alien who was sworn in as an officer, is Lesly Vera, a Mexican immigrant. What could go wrong?

The left is going to be quite conflicted if the new officer shoots a black suspect. Do they support the non-American officer or riot against the police in this hypothetical? It can be recalled that Minneapolis is the same city where violent leftwing rioters burned down a police station after George Floyd died in police custody of a fentanyl overdose.

Are we going to allow illegals to serve in the military next?

After all, we live in a country where men can use women's restrooms and compete in women's sports just because they feel like it, kids are considered mature enough to choose their gender, everything is racist, and criminal illegal aliens receive free housing. We should have seen this coming.

Elon Musk cautioned Americans by noting the alarming similarity between the United States and the Roman Empire, which fell in 476 AD.

"Near the fall of the Roman Empire, the Roman Army also increasingly relied on non-citizens," said Musk on X: