‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin Says Trump Preparing His Own ‘Kristallnacht,’ Precursor to Nazi Holocaust (VIDEO)

‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin has suggested that Donald Trump is preparing for his own Kristallnacht, the pogroms that were a precursor to the Nazi Holocaust.

On Monday’s edition of the ABC show, Hostin continued to spread lies and distortions about the former president, despite the two failed assassination attempts against him.

She explained:

One thing about his floating, he said if you had one really violent day, he floats a plan to end crime in which he says that the police should be allowed one really violent day in which they could be extraordinarily rough with anyone they suspect of a crime. Now, as the mother of a black 6-[foot], 2-[inch] son, we know he’s going to send those police officers into black and brown communities and migrant communities. We also know that he believes that police officers should have immunity, and so for me, that means we are at risk of what happened in Nazi Germany, and they call that the, I can’t pronounce that, but they call it the night of broken glass. … Kristallnacht, in which there was a wave of anti-Semitic violence in Nazi, Germany to attack the Jews. If a person is watching these violent movies and he’s talking about Hannibal Lecter and he’s talking about the night of broken glass, he’s in a dark place and he has a very dark vision of America. I really, really hope that people are paying attention to what he is saying because he is saying the quiet parts out loud.

Sunny Hostin calls Trump a Nazi and claims he’s literally planning an new Kristallnacht against “black and brown communities” if he gets elected.

“He is saying the quiet parts out load,” she insists. pic.twitter.com/10PG9T9OVC — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 30, 2024

Kristallnacht, which took place in 1938 one year before the Second World War Broke out, was a Nazi pogrom where Jewish homes, businesses, synagogues, and schools were destroyed across Germany, Austria, and the Sudetenland. The name refers to the shattered glass from broken windows of Jewish-owned buildings.

During the violence, over 90 Jews were killed, and 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps. The event marked a significant escalation in Nazi persecution of Jews and and is widely seen as a precursor to the Holocaust.

While Hostin likens Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, she recently compared Joe Biden to the Founding Father George Washington, arguing his name will be “etched in the history books” for decades and centuries to come.

“I truly believe that his legacy will be etched in the history books as Washington,” she said of his decision to stand aside for Kamala Harris. “As someone who put that ego aside and put his country first.”