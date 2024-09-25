‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin Compares Biden to George Washington: ‘His Legacy Will Be Etched in the History Books’ (VIDEO)

The View co-host Sunny Hostin has an interesting comparison for Joe Biden’s disastrous four years in office.

Following Biden’s appearance on the show on Wednesday afternoon, Hostin said that Biden’s legacy would be remembered for generations to come.

“I truly believe that his legacy will be etched in the history books as Washington,” she explained. “As someone who put that ego aside and put his country first.”

“That is definitely his legacy,” one of the other hosts responded.

Sonny Hostin: "I truly believe that Biden's legacy will be etched in the history books as Washington."

During his appearance on the show on Wednesday, the panelists slobbered over old Joe and told him what a wonderful job he had done in office.

Biden, meanwhile, used the opportunity to attack Donald Trump and insist he would have won the presidential election if he had been allowed to stay in the race.

“I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance of my running again. I didn’t sense that. … My polling was about, always within range of beating this guy [Trump],” Biden said.

“There were some folks who would like to see me step aside, so we had a chance to move on. I get that,” he continued. “But that wasn’t the reason that I stepped down. I stepped down because I started thinking about it. You know, it’s hard to think … but it’s hard for me to even say how old I am.”