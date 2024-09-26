Victor Reacts: Like a Broken Record Democrats Continue Segregating (VIDEO)

The Tim Walz administration is tapping in to the roots of the Democrat party and bringing back racial segregation.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Democrats rail against segregation, except when they are embracing it at the expense of Whites and heterosexuals.

Kamala Harris’s running mate, Democrat Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz’s administration, has held multiple segregated events.

In the latest example, Minnesota State Library Services, which is part of Walz’s administration, will hold an event in October exclusively for black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) librarians.

The Walz administration describes the event, which will take place in October, as “a day of professional development and network-building designed specifically for BIPOC library workers of Minnesota,” according to a registration page. Minnesota will use public funds to cover hotel lodging, meals and other fees for those attending the program, state documents show.

A sign-up form for the event allows those seeking to attend the program to select from an assortment of races and sexualities to describe themselves but “heterosexual” and “white” are notably missing from the options available.

In 2022, Walz’s Department of Education held restorative justice “trainings and sessions” for educators where participants were explicitly divided by race.