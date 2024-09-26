Walz Administration to Hold Segregated Retreat for Minnesota’s Librarians

Democrats rail against segregation, except when they are embracing it at the expense of Whites and heterosexuals.

Kamala Harris’s running mate, Democrat Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz’s administration, has held multiple segregated events.

In the latest example, Minnesota State Library Services, which is part of Walz’s administration, will hold an event in October exclusively for black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) librarians.

As first reported by The Daily Caller News Foundation:

The Walz administration describes the event, which will take place in October, as “a day of professional development and network-building designed specifically for BIPOC library workers of Minnesota,” according to a registration page. Minnesota will use public funds to cover hotel lodging, meals and other fees for those attending the program, state documents show. ******** A sign-up form for the event allows those seeking to attend the program to select from an assortment of races and sexualities to describe themselves but “heterosexual” and “white” are notably missing from the options available.

This is not the first time the Walz administration has embraced segregation.

In 2022, Walz’s Department of Education held restorative justice “trainings and sessions” for educators where participants were explicitly divided by race.

The Free Beacon reports that between September 2022 and June 2023 Walz’s Department of Veterans Affairs also “held a series of training sessions advertised to non-white veterans as part of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Ending Veterans Homelessness Work Group.”