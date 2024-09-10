Victor Reacts: Kamala’s Pet Eating Haitians Terrorize Ohio

Kamala Harris bragged about how she gave protective status to tens of thousands of Haitian migrants, now they are terrorizing Ohio and eating people’s pets.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

A 2021 video of Kamala Harris bragging about allowing tens of thousands of Haitians into the US is making the rounds amid reports the migrants are wreaking havoc on Springfield, Ohio.

More than 20,000 Haitians are now living in Springfield, Ohio and the residents are fed up.

Springfield has a population of about 60,000 people and Haitians now make up 25% of the population.

Democrats want to take back Ohio so they have flooded parts of the state with Haitians and other illegal migrants.

The City of Springfield held a City Commission meeting last week and angry residents went off on them for doing nothing about the Haitians wreaking havoc on the community and draining resources.

The angry resident accused the government officials of getting paid to bring the hordes of Haitian illegals to the Ohio town of 60,000 people.

One resident said Haitians are running people off the road, flipping cars and decapitating ducks in the parks and eating them.

“They’re in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off with them and eating them,” said one resident who identified himself as a ‘social media influencer.’