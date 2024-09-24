Oops! Deep State Gets Caught?… DOJ Says Letter Written by Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Apologizing for Not Killing Trump and Offering Reward was WRITTEN MONTHS BEFORE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION!?

On Monday, Joe Biden’s Department of Justice released a ten-page pre-trial memorandum in support of a pre-trial detention of would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh.

Routh appeared in court later in the day on Monday. He was denied bail during his appearance.

Ryan Routh was captured after attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump on a Florida golf course on September 15th. This was the second assassination attempt on President Trump in two months.

It is not clear at this point how he knew that Trump would be playing a round of golf at that same course that Saturday. But the FBI said in their pre-trial report that Routh was stalking President Trump for two months before he attempted to assassinate the former president in September.

On Monday, the Biden regime released a ten-page document filed in the US Southern District of Florida in support of keeping the would-be assassin locked up until trial.

The Biden DOJ included photos of the would-be assassin’s gun and ammo.

The serial number was scratched off the rifle according to the FBI report.

The Department of Justice also posted a mysterious reward letter allegedly written by Routh months earlier and given to an unidentified friend.

The letter reads in part:

Dear World,

This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you. I tried my best and gave all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job. And I will offer $150,00 to whomever can complete the job. Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest knows that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less US president…

Here is a photo of the letter that was allegedly written by Routh months before the attempted assassination.

So, how is it that months ago Routh knew he would not be ‘successful’ in his mission to kill President Trump?

Here is the important section from page 7 of the DOJ report that makes no sense.

Here is the full 10-page document marked with today’s date.

Routh, who was apprehended in West Palm Beach with a scoped AK-47 before the Secret Service intervened, had previously expressed an obsessive fixation on Ukraine and even conducted interviews boasting of his commitment to die for their cause.

On Monday night Jesse Watters discussed this bizarre twist to the latest assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

Via Midnight Rider.

