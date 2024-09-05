UPDATE: DOJ’s SDNY Chief Nick Biase Responds to Explosive Undercover Video — Claims Statements Caught on Camera Don’t Reflect His True Views, Says He Was Just Trying to ‘Impress’ the Honeypot

Nick Biase, Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Southern District of New York, is now scrambling to cover his tracks after being caught on video admitting that the Trump indictments were politically motivated.

But instead of standing by his statements, Biase is now backpedaling — attempting to spin his explosive admissions as mere attempts to “impress” someone he “just met.”

The explosive footage, released by Louder with Crowder’s MugClub Undercover unit, shows Biase discussing how the indictments against former President Donald Trump were designed to make him a “convicted felon” and derail his 2024 candidacy.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

In the undercover footage, Biase describes the prosecution as a “perversion of justice,” attributing it to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s ambition to undermine Trump’s candidacy for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. “He was stacking charges and, like, rearranging things just to make it fit a case. No, honestly, I think the case [against Trump in NYC] is nonsense…Every real estate person in New York does what he [Trump] did. Nobody’s ever been charged with this,” Biase stated. Biase goes on to assert that the primary aim behind prosecuting Trump is to transform him into a convicted felon, which would severely impact his chances in the election. “The point of prosecuting Trump was to make him a convict…it affects his candidacy if he’s a convicted felon,” he added. Biase also sheds light on his long-standing relationship with Bragg, stating that they have known each other for over 15 years. He expressed disapproval of Bragg’s decision to pursue charges against Trump. “Alvin is very ambitious…But, like, do I respect what he’s doing? No,” Biase confessed. More troubling still, Biase outlined a broader pattern of political lawfare, where Democrat-aligned prosecutors manipulate the judicial system for political gain. He pointed to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is pursuing Trump in Georgia over claims of election interference, as a prime example of this alleged abuse. Willis’ case, Biase said, is “a travesty of justice,” a mockery of justice. “She is a joke…The whole thing is disgusting. They’re just out to get him [Trump],” he said.

Read more:

Now, in a desperate attempt at damage control, Biase has issued a feeble statement that reeks of backpedaling and dishonesty.

“I was recently made aware of a video where I regretfully made some statements in a private and social setting that don't reflect my views about two local and state prosecutions,” Biase claims.

“I said these things in an effort to please and impress someone I just met, who was secretly filming me.”

This half-baked excuse only makes the situation worse. Biase, who in the video exposed the motivations behind the Trump indictments as being about political gain, is now pathetically attempting to walk back his words.

He continued in his statement, saying, “I’m deeply sorry to the local and state law enforcement officials working on these matters, who deserve more respect than I showed them.”

This is yet another example of the swamp circling the wagons to protect their own and preserve the corrupt status quo. When caught in the act, they don’t admit their wrongdoings — they double down and spin lies. Biase’s sudden about-face is nothing more than a weak attempt to save face after his true colors were exposed.

The real question is: Will the public fall for it? Or will Americans see through this sham and hold those in power accountable for weaponizing the justice system to achieve political ends?