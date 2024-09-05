ELECTION INTERFERENCE: DOJ Chief Caught Admitting in Undercover Footage That Trump Indictments Are Politically Motivated — Exposes Plot to Make Trump a ‘Convicted Felon’ and ‘Affect His Candidacy’

The real threat to America’s future isn’t coming from Moscow—it’s coming from Washington, D.C.

In a bombshell video released by Louder with Crowder’s MugClub Undercover unit, new footage reveals an explosive admission from a senior Justice Department official, suggesting that the ongoing legal battles faced by former President Donald Trump are part of a politically motivated campaign orchestrated by the Deep State.

The undercover video appears to show Nicholas Biase, Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Justice in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), admitting that the slew of criminal charges against Trump is part of a larger political maneuver designed to derail his presidential candidacy and to make him a ‘convicted felon.’

In June, Rep. Andy Biggs presented this timeline as evidence of an orchestrated collusion between the Biden regime and prosecutors to take down Trump.

Biggs suggests that the sequence of events—Biden’s controversial remarks, Trump’s presidential bid announcement, Colangelo’s resignation and subsequent move to Bragg’s office, Smith’s appointment, and Wade’s meetings with White House lawyers—indicate a coordinated effort to prevent Trump from becoming President again.

Timeline of Collusion:

Trump, who was indicted in four separate criminal cases after leaving office in January 2021, now faces 88 criminal charges across these cases.

These include:

34 counts of falsifying business records,

40 counts related to mishandling classified documents,

4 charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election,

10 charges of election interference in Georgia.

Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts in a high-profile New York trial that concluded in May 2024.

But according to Biase, the case against the current Republican presidential nominee was driven by more than just legal factors—it was designed to derail Trump’s chances in the 2024 election.

In the undercover footage, Biase describes the prosecution as a “perversion of justice,” attributing it to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s ambition to undermine Trump’s candidacy for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“He was stacking charges and, like, rearranging things just to make it fit a case. No, honestly, I think the case [against Trump in NYC] is nonsense…Every real estate person in New York does what he [Trump] did. Nobody’s ever been charged with this,” Biase stated.

Biase goes on to assert that the primary aim behind prosecuting Trump is to transform him into a convicted felon, which would severely impact his chances in the election.

“The point of prosecuting Trump was to make him a convict…it affects his candidacy if he’s a convicted felon,” he added.

Biase also sheds light on his long-standing relationship with Bragg, stating that they have known each other for over 15 years. He expressed disapproval of Bragg’s decision to pursue charges against Trump.

“Alvin is very ambitious…But, like, do I respect what he’s doing? No,” Biase confessed.

More troubling still, Biase outlined a broader pattern of political lawfare, where Democrat-aligned prosecutors manipulate the judicial system for political gain.

He pointed to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is pursuing Trump in Georgia over claims of election interference, as a prime example of this alleged abuse. Willis’ case, Biase said, is “a travesty of justice,” a mockery of justice.

“She is a joke…The whole thing is disgusting. They’re just out to get him [Trump],” he said.

Steven Crowder wrote on X, “The court of public opinion might be more powerful than the court of law. If people believe that Trump is a criminal, he loses the election and goes to jail for something he is innocent of. You heard Biase explain it clear as day, the entire motivation behind the indictments were to “make [Trump] a convicted felon” and “affect his candidacy.”

