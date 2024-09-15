TWILIGHT ZONE: Journalist Stunned to Hear Democrats Defending Dick Cheney, a Man They Once Called Evil (VIDEO)

Journalist Michael Tracey recently spoke to some Democrats about Dick Cheney and his endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Tracey was stunned by the knots that Democrats would tie themselves into in order to ignore the fact that for years, Democrats and the media called Cheney an evil person.

Now they say that he has the wisdom to know that Kamala Harris will ‘save democracy’ or something like that.

It’s all very bizarre.

Townhall has details:

Dem Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud When Asked About Kamala’s Cheney Endorsement

Progressive reporter Michael Tracey can’t believe what he’s hearing: Democrats are embracing Dick Cheney. The man who Joe Biden called the most dangerous vice president we’ve ever had in 2008 is now some rampart for democracy. Vice President Kamala Harris touted Cheney’s endorsement during the ABC News debate. His daughter Liz, a former congresswoman, also backed Harris. It’s not a shock; one must wonder what took her so long, but it’s beyond comical that liberals think this is some flex.

Conservatives are done with the Cheney family, and it’s not like this endorsement is going to carry a lot of weight; Harris isn’t winning Pennsylvania because of it. Yet, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the quiet part out loud, saying that Kamala is trying to win an election.

Watch the interactions below:

It really is as if we have entered the Twilight Zone.

