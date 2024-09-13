FLASHBACK: Look at How Democrats and the Media Talked About Dick Cheney for Years Before He Endorsed Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Now that former Vice President Dick Cheney has endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024, Democrats and the media suddenly think he is a great guy. Kamala has even said that she is proud to have his endorsement.

Vice President Harris tells reporters, “I’m honored” to have the endorsement of Dick Cheney. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 7, 2024

Anyone who has been following politics since the days of the George W. Bush presidency knows that it hasn’t always been this way.

Democrats used to delight in calling the former VP ‘Darth Cheney’ and accusing him of war crimes. Remember when they claimed he was using the wars in the Middle East to enrich himself through Halliburton? They don’t.

With all that in mind, take a look at this flashback video to see how Democrats and liberal media types talked about Cheney over the years. It wasn’t pretty:

SUPERCUT! Harris: I'm proud to be endorsed by the Dark Lord himself! pic.twitter.com/ifpLk1W0DJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2024

In the eyes of Team Harris, Cheney went from warmongering torturer to respected statesman without having to change any of his beliefs! https://t.co/22h4d49L1B — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2024

Now that Cheney has endorsed Harris, it’s like the entire left has undergone a system update.

Ron Paul actually laughed when he heard about the endorsement. Watch:

Dick Cheney, Who Lied Us Into The Disastrous Iraq War, Endorses Harris pic.twitter.com/AtdmJfLSab — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 9, 2024

The funniest thing about all of this is that the left can’t seem to see how bizarre this about face on Cheney looks to the rest of the country.