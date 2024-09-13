FLASHBACK: Look at How Democrats and the Media Talked About Dick Cheney for Years Before He Endorsed Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

by

Now that former Vice President Dick Cheney has endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024, Democrats and the media suddenly think he is a great guy. Kamala has even said that she is proud to have his endorsement.

Anyone who has been following politics since the days of the George W. Bush presidency knows that it hasn’t always been this way.

Democrats used to delight in calling the former VP ‘Darth Cheney’ and accusing him of war crimes. Remember when they claimed he was using the wars in the Middle East to enrich himself through Halliburton? They don’t.

With all that in mind, take a look at this flashback video to see how Democrats and liberal media types talked about Cheney over the years. It wasn’t pretty:

Now that Cheney has endorsed Harris, it’s like the entire left has undergone a system update.

Ron Paul actually laughed when he heard about the endorsement. Watch:

The funniest thing about all of this is that the left can’t seem to see how bizarre this about face on Cheney looks to the rest of the country.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 