Trump Says Mark Zuckerberg Called Him and Said, ‘There’s No Way I Can Vote for a Democrat This Election’ — Zuckerberg Responds in a Panic

President Donald Trump claimed in a recent interview that tech giant Mark Zuckerberg personally called him and stated he wouldn’t vote for a Democrat in this year’s election.

Last month, President Donald Trump said in an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally reached out to him following a controversial incident involving Facebook’s false labeling of a now-viral photo.

The photo, showing Trump raising his fist after surviving a July 13 assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, had been wrongly flagged as “misinformation” on the social media platform.

“So, Mark Zuckerberg called me. First of all, he called me two times. He said that was really amazing,” Trump told Bartiromo.

Trump went on to claim that Zuckerberg told him, “And he actually announced that he’s not going to support a Democrat because he can’t because he respected me for what I did that day. I think what I did… to me, was a normal response.”

“He actually apologized. He said they made a mistake… and they’re correcting the mistake,” Trump added.

Trump reiterated this statement during an interview with New York Magazine.

“Zuckerberg said he’s never supported a Republican before, but after seeing how the Democrats have handled things, and after watching what I did that day, he couldn’t believe it. He said, ‘There’s no way I can vote for a Democrat this election.’”

“He’s a guy that, his parents, everybody was always Democrat,” Trump added.

Meta issued a response in an attempt to calm the leftist meltdown, not outright denying the existence of the conversation but disputing Trump’s version of events.

A spokesperson for Meta told New York Magazine, “As Mark has said publicly, he’s not endorsing anybody in this race and has not communicated to anyone how he intends to vote.”

This revelation follows Zuckerberg throwing Joe Biden under the bus and coming clean about his involvement in their collusion.

Zuckerberg openly admitted that Meta was subjected to relentless pressure by the Biden regime to censor content related to COVID-19, even when the content was satirical or humorous, and the infamous Hunter Biden laptop.

The Meta CEO allegedly expressed deep ‘regret’ for not being more vocal in resisting the government’s demands, stating that “government pressure was wrong,” and he now recognizes that his company should have been more outspoken about the administration’s overreach.

Zuckerberg also addressed the financial contributions he made through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative—referred to as “Zuckerbucks” by election integrity advocates—during the last presidential election cycle, which significantly benefited the Democrats.

“I want to address the contributions I made during the last presidential cycle to support electoral infrastructure. The idea here was to make sure local election jurisdictions across the country had the resources they needed to help people vote safely during a global pandemic. I made these contributions through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

“They were designed to be non-partisan –spread across urban, rural, and suburban communities.

“Still, despite the analyses I’ve seen showing otherwise, I know that some people believe this work benefited one party over the other. My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another – or to even appear to be playing a role. So I don’t plan on making a similar contribution this cycle.”

