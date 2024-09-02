Trump Blasts Kamala Harris’ “Weak and Failed” Foreign Policy After Tragic Murder of Israeli-American Hostage

This weekend, tragic news emerged from the Middle East as Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other Jewish hostages were found dead in a tunnel under Rafah, Gaza.

Reports indicate that Goldberg-Polin and the others were executed in cold blood, shot in the back of the head after enduring over 300 days of captivity by the ruthless terrorist group Hamas.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose arm was blown off by Hamas during their brutal attack on Israel and a youth concert on October 7, 2023, was subjected to unimaginable suffering before his death.

His parents, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, who are American-Israeli citizens, have been vocal about their son’s plight, even speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago just ten days ago.

Jon Polin said during his speech, “This is a political convention. But needing our only son and all of the cherished hostages home is not a political issue. It is It is a humanitarian issue. The families of the American eight hostages meet every few weeks in Washington.”

“We’re heartened that both Democratic and Republican leaders demonstrate their bipartisan support for our hostages being released. We’ve met with President Biden and Vice President Harris numerous times at the White House. They’re both working tirelessly for a hostage and ceasefire deal that will bring our precious children.”

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump did not hold back in his criticism of the current regime.

He directly blamed Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for what he called a “weak and failed foreign policy in the Middle East.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social: