Trump Blasts Kamala Harris’ “Weak and Failed” Foreign Policy After Tragic Murder of Israeli-American Hostage

This weekend, tragic news emerged from the Middle East as Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other Jewish hostages were found dead in a tunnel under Rafah, Gaza.
Reports indicate that Goldberg-Polin and the others were executed in cold blood, shot in the back of the head after enduring over 300 days of captivity by the ruthless terrorist group Hamas.
Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose arm was blown off by Hamas during their brutal attack on Israel and a youth concert on October 7, 2023, was subjected to unimaginable suffering before his death.
His parents, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin, who are American-Israeli citizens, have been vocal about their son’s plight, even speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago just ten days ago.
Jon Polin said during his speech, “This is a political convention. But needing our only son and all of the cherished hostages home is not a political issue. It is It is a humanitarian issue. The families of the American eight hostages meet every few weeks in Washington.”
“We’re heartened that both Democratic and Republican leaders demonstrate their bipartisan support for our hostages being released. We’ve met with President Biden and Vice President Harris numerous times at the White House. They’re both working tirelessly for a hostage and ceasefire deal that will bring our precious children.”
On Sunday, former President Donald Trump did not hold back in his criticism of the current regime.
He directly blamed Kamala Harris and Joe Biden for what he called a “weak and failed foreign policy in the Middle East.”
Trump wrote on Truth Social:
We grieve the senseless death of the Israeli Hostages, horrifically including a wonderful American Citizen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas due to a complete lack of American Strength and Leadership.
Make no mistake – This happened because Comrade Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden are poor Leaders.
Americans are getting slaughtered overseas, while Kamala is disparaging and making up lies about Gold Star families, and Biden is sleeping on the beach on this 16th consecutive day of vacation.
They have blood on their hands! Sadly, this is the total lack of “Leadership” that Kamala and Biden represent – One that allows terrorists to take American lives, because they only care about Weaponizing the Department of Justice against their Political Opponent.
Just like the Debacle of the Afghanistan Withdrawal that claimed 13 American lives, Kamala and Biden’s judgment has not only put lives at risk, but is directly responsible for unnecessary deaths that should have never happened.
Our Country and our amazing people are not safe under Joe Biden, and will be less safe under Kamala Harris. This terror would have never happened if I were President, and it will stop the day I am back in the Oval Office. America will be Strong Again, and that will make the World Safe and Secure!