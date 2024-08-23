Secret Service Never Picked Up Radios Set Aside For Them by Local Law Enforcement at Trump’s Butler Rally

Another ‘coincidental’ Secret Service failure that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump.

The Secret Service never picked up radios that were set aside for them by local law Butler County law enforcement at Trump’s rally on July 13.

Would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was able to climb on top of a roof next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally and put Trump in his scope.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear during his Pennsylvania rally. One rallygoer was fatally struck in the head. Two other rally attendees were wounded, one critically.

Bodycam footage shows a Butler Township police officer flipping out after his warnings about Crooks on the roof over the radio went ignored.

That’s because Secret Service agents never picked up their radios.

“Before you motherf*ckers came up here, I popped my head up there like an idiot by myself, dude,” the police officer who was hoisted onto the roof said. “Then he turned around and I f*cking dropped, and I started f*cking, I was calling out, ‘Bro, f*cking on top of the roof.’ F*cking, we’re not on the same frequency?”

CNN reported:

The day before the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, a tactical team of local police officers set aside radios for their Secret Service partners so the two agencies could communicate during the former president’s July 13 campaign rally. But those radios were never picked up. The next day, three minutes before shots were fired toward Trump, local police radioed that a man was on a nearby roof. That warning never made it to the Secret Service, whose snipers didn’t know the would-be assassin was on the roof until shots rang out. In the 15 seconds it took for snipers to lock onto and kill the shooter, he was able to fire off eight shots. Standing over the gunman’s dead body minutes later, a local police officer who responded to the initial warning expressed frustration that his own radio calls about a man on the roof seemed to go unheeded by the other officers. “That’s what I was f**king calling out bro, f**king ‘On top of the roof,’” the officer said, according to body camera footage. “We’re not – we on the same frequency?”