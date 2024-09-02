There’s an Election Coming: Even Liberal Canadian PM Trudeau Now Vows To Act Against Mass Migration

Unchecked mass migration has become such a major problem worldwide, that even ultra-liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can’t bypass it, as it arises now that Trudeau is expected to roll back Canada’s migrant worker program.

This comes as he faces strong reactions at home and faces strained relations with the liberal administration of the United States.

New York Post reported:

“The Canadian government has come under increasing pressure from the US to stem the flow of worker migrants coming across the border by rolling back one of the most permissive immigration policies in the world.

[…] ‘U.S. lawmakers are calling to harden the northern border with Canada because of the fears of illegal migration from Canada’, Glenn Cowan, the founder and chief executive of the security company One9, told the Financial Times. ‘Stemming the flow of these visas will bolster U.S. relations’.”

Trudeau is facing harsh criticism at home over Canada’s foreign worker program, prompting a surprising reversal of the PMK’s policy.

Trudeau has long boasted about ‘the openness’ of his country’s migration system.

“But facing a deficit in the polls ahead of next year’s election in the country, Trudeau told reporters last week that he was ‘looking at the various [migration] streams to make sure, as we move forward, Canada remains a place that is positive in its support for immigration but also responsible in the way we integrate and make pathways for success’.”

The opposition, led by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, accuse Trudeau of ‘destroying the country’s immigration system’.

They argue that Canada must achieve ‘smaller population growth’.

“Under the new rules, Trudeau said the amount of low-wage workers Canadian companies could hire would be slashed by 10%-20% while also hinting at broader immigration reform later this year, the report notes.”

Some business leaders don’t want to lose the cheap labor that propels them.

Rolling back the program, they argue, could ‘stunt’ their financial results.

But there is a growing trend of blaming the uncontrolled flow of migrants for the rising youth unemployment, as well as skyrocketing housing costs, and the building pressure on the country’s health care system.

