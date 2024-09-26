TREASON: Far-Left ‘Journalist’ Publishes Alleged Iranian-Hacked Dossier with Several Parts of J.D. Vance’s Personal Information, Potentially Endangering Vance’s Life

Back on August 10, President Trump’s campaign revealed that their internal communications had been hacked by the Iranian regime and leaked to the media. Now, in the grave act of treachery, a leftist ‘journalist’ has published a portion of the alleged dossier that could put Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance’s (R-OH) life in danger.

The National Pulse reported on Thursday that far-left writer and Trump hater Ken Klippenstein posted the highly sensitive material reportedly hacked by Iran on his Substack page on Thursday while also sharing a link to the material on X page.

As the Pulse notes, the dossier published by Klippenstein contains several items of private information belonging to Vance, including his social security number, personal phone number, home address, and private email address. More glaringly, Klippenstein left the details of Vance’s private life COMPLETELY UNCENSORED, putting the GOP VP nominee and his family’s lives at risk.

The rest of the document, which is 271 pages long, contains material related to the Trump campaign’s vetting process on Vance. This includes his previous criticism of Trump and policy positions that Democrats could attack.

Interestingly, many X users have noted that Vance is portrayed as relatively moderate throughout the dossier, with positions that could appeal to left-leaning voters, particularly trade and labor rights.

The Gateway Pundit will NOT be sharing any links to the hacked material.

X owner Elon Musk responded by suspending the so-called journalist, reportedly for violating a long-standing X rule against publishing hacked material. Unfortunately, by the time this occurred, the dossier had already been read by multiple users, including potential domestic terrorists.

Despite endangering Vance’s life, Klippenstein claimed that he went ahead and published the dossier anyway because it was of “keen public interest.”

“The dossier has been offered to me and I’ve decided to publish it because it’s of keen public interest in an election season,” Klippenstein wrote. “It’s a 271-page research paper the Trump campaign prepared to vet now vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. As far as I can tell, it hasn’t been altered, but even if it was, its contents are publicly verifiable. I’ll let it speak for itself.”

The Gateway Pundit also reported back in July the Trump campaign was made aware of an Iranian assassination plot against the 45th President before his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was nearly assassinated by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.

Despite this, some leftists are perfectly fine with Trump and Vance getting killed. In fact, many were disappointed the evil would-be assassins failed to succeed.