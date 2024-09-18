The Party of “Joy” and “Tolerance”: New Poll Shows 1 in 4 Democrats Believe America Would Be “Better Off” if Trump Had Been Killed

A Napolitan News Service poll was conducted Monday and Tuesday to assess Americans’ moods following the second attempt on President Donald Trump’s life at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The results suggest Democrats are neither joyful nor tolerant.

Pollster Scott Rasmussen surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationally and asked several pointed questions, including:

While it is always difficult to wish ill of another human being, would America be better off if Donald Trump had been killed last weekend?

17% Yes

69% No

14% Not sure

Drilling down by political affiliation, 92% of Republicans say America would be worse off had Trump been killed, but 48%, less than half of the Democrats polled agree with that view.

More than 1 in 4 Democrats, 28% of those polled, believe America would be better off if former President Donald Trump had been assassinated.

Proving that the hateful rhetoric of Democrat politicians is having an impact and ratcheting up violent ideations, by a margin of 82% to 8%, Democrats overwhelmingly believe Trump is a “major threat to democracy.”

From Napolitan News Service:

Scott Rasmussen, president of RMG Research, said “It is hard to imagine a greater threat to democracy than expressing a desire to have your political opponent murdered.” Despite two assassination attempts in two months, just over half of all Democrats (51%) don’t see a need to increase Trump’s security detail. Among all voters, 62% think Trump’s security should be increased and 32% disagree. Forty-nine percent (49%) of Democrats think it’s at least somewhat likely that Trump himself or the Trump campaign was involved with the assassination attempt, with 21% saying it was very likely. Fifty-two percent (52%) of Republicans think it’s at least somewhat likely that the Democratic Party or the Harris campaign was involved, with 28% saying it’s very likely.

28% of Democrats say America would have been better off if @RealDonaldTrump had been assassinated. Another 24% are not sure.

Fewer than half (48%) of Democrats could bring themselves to say that America would not be better off if the opposing party’s candidate had been… — Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) September 18, 2024

The Trump campaign released a collection of quotes from Democrats calling President Trump a threat to democracy, putting him in a bullseye and ramping up the kind of violent rhetoric that not only puts Trump in danger but also leads to 1 in 4 Democrats believing America would be “better off” of their political rival was murdered.